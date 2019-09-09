Sounds like CNN’s Trump/Russia ‘exclusive’ may well have been news … just not the news they hoped it would be. CNN was trying to push the narrative that US Intel extracted a Russian mole in 2017 because they didn’t trust Trump BUT the CIA’s director of public affairs all but called their story ‘fake news’.

Not that they cared what she said.

Then Chuck Ross tweeted something interesting:

On Dec. 15, 2016, a day after NBC reported that a Russian close to Putin had been the source for US intel, Peter Strzok wrote to Lisa Page: https://t.co/e4LxGPF7HB pic.twitter.com/MOHR8xb2NZ — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) September 9, 2019

Now, whatever did Peter mean by this? ‘Our sisters have begun leaking like mad.’

Leaking what? And to whom?

Note: If you’re up to sneaky stuff at this level never, EVER text your girlfriend this sort of crap. Seriously.

Ross continued:

So if US intel community extracted a Russian mole, was it because they were worried about Trump, or about people inside US intel community? — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) September 9, 2019

Starting to think they had WAY more to worry about internally.

Just sayin’.

Oh I think we both know the answer to this when it comes to leaking of classified info. — Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) September 9, 2019

With all those leaking to MSM? — QParticle (@mrnowise) September 9, 2019

"our sisters" sounds like a reference to media. — Michael Haz (@Michael_Haz) September 9, 2019

Other outlets? One specific outlet with several contacts?

Or other agencies?

*adjusts tinfoil*

The buried lede being NBC burned an undercover CO or agent of our Intel community. — Adam Mayer (@adamfmayer) September 9, 2019

Because of course, they did.

