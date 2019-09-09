Opinion: Ted Cruz and others would stop making an example of Chicago when it comes to out-of-control gun violence if the leaders of the city, including Mayor Lori Lightfoot, actually gave a damn about it.

Imagine how small someone has to be to write an entire op-ed complaining that politicians are picking on them.

Gotta love Chicago.

From the Washington Post:

Recently, I got into a bit of a “conversation” with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) on Twitter about our nation’s gun laws and how to best protect our citizens from violent crimes. If the past three years have taught us anything, however, it’s that governing and debating via social media does not solve most problems. So rather than hashing this out 280 characters at a time, let me expound here: Maybe Cruz will listen to what I’m trying to say.

Cruz suggested that big-city mayors like me should “put aside the partisan talking points & the failed gun-control policies Chicago has pursued for decades,” including efforts to look at the flow of guns beyond state and city boundaries, and “Instead, lock up the violent criminals who are committing murder … [and] PREVENT felons & fugitives from illegally buying firearms.”

Put that way, it almost sounds as though the senator agrees with me that the most useful thing we can do as a country right now is to make it significantly harder for people to get their hands on illegal weapons. But in taking a swipe at my tweet about the scope of the problem, he missed the point.

We’re pretty sure Cruz did not miss the point.

And we’re thinking she DID because Lori thinks SHE’S the victim.

Mean ol’ Ted Cruz, pointing out the reality of Chicago and stuff.

Wow.

Thinking Lori’s focus needs to be something other than playing the victim.

