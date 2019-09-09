Opinion: Ted Cruz and others would stop making an example of Chicago when it comes to out-of-control gun violence if the leaders of the city, including Mayor Lori Lightfoot, actually gave a damn about it.

Imagine how small someone has to be to write an entire op-ed complaining that politicians are picking on them.

Gotta love Chicago.

Opinion: "Ted Cruz and others should stop using Chicago as a punching bag," writes Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot for The Post https://t.co/HqPqGA8npq — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 9, 2019

From the Washington Post:

Recently, I got into a bit of a “conversation” with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) on Twitter about our nation’s gun laws and how to best protect our citizens from violent crimes. If the past three years have taught us anything, however, it’s that governing and debating via social media does not solve most problems. So rather than hashing this out 280 characters at a time, let me expound here: Maybe Cruz will listen to what I’m trying to say. Cruz suggested that big-city mayors like me should “put aside the partisan talking points & the failed gun-control policies Chicago has pursued for decades,” including efforts to look at the flow of guns beyond state and city boundaries, and “Instead, lock up the violent criminals who are committing murder … [and] PREVENT felons & fugitives from illegally buying firearms.” Put that way, it almost sounds as though the senator agrees with me that the most useful thing we can do as a country right now is to make it significantly harder for people to get their hands on illegal weapons. But in taking a swipe at my tweet about the scope of the problem, he missed the point.

We’re pretty sure Cruz did not miss the point.

And we’re thinking she DID because Lori thinks SHE’S the victim.

What is happening in Chicago is a travesty. Young people are dying, and it’s not Cruz’ fault. The blame rests on the shoulders of the corrupt & ineffective political machine that has been Chicago ‘leadership’ for decades. If you don’t have a plan to address it, just say so. — Elaine Batt (@elainebatt3) September 9, 2019

Why? The Dems are pushing to apply the same laws across the country. Chicago is a prime example of how it doesn’t work. The truth matters. — Pixie 🇺🇸 SugarStraw (@pixiejss) September 9, 2019

Opinion: "Ted Cruz and others would stop using Chicago as the poster child of how Gun Control laws don't stop gun violence when another city steps up to be even worse" Maybe if Liberals cared about why there's so much violence instead of just "BaN gUnS" something could get done — 🚨Qayos Sturmz 🚨 (@Qayos) September 9, 2019

But it deserves to be a punching bag. — Rep. Phil Andrews-FL28th (@RepFl25th) September 9, 2019

Mean ol’ Ted Cruz, pointing out the reality of Chicago and stuff.

People with common sense:

Chicago has a problem with gun violence Chicago Mayor: pic.twitter.com/yqw0blaYD3 — Ross Moore (@rossmoore73) September 9, 2019

When Chicago tees it up like that, you have to hit it. Look, the place is a disaster. It’s the fault of those in charge. Blame away, but this is on you. — Joe Pallone (@Plonerock) September 9, 2019

Maybe they will when reports of 30-60 people shot per weekend stop coming in. Care more about those affected @LightfootForChi and less about what Ted Cruz is saying. — Starts with a K (@kilomikealpha76) September 9, 2019

30 day Chicago stats pic.twitter.com/pwKGtajiiF — Me Chomper (@chmpr) September 9, 2019

Wow.

Thinking Lori’s focus needs to be something other than playing the victim.

Related:

LEAVE MAX ALONE! Tom Nichols jumps to Max Boots’ defense from mean ol’ Charles C.W. Cooke and we can’t stop LAUGHING

Shew! At least no one will shoot their eye out! Warwickshire Police Dept. saves the DAY confiscating these ‘handguns’ and ROFL

OOPSIES: CIA Director of Public Affairs dumps an ice-cold glass of ‘fake news’ on CNN’s latest ‘Russia/Trump exclusive’