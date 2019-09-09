CNN never learns.

CNN Exclusive: The US extracted one of its top spies from Russia in 2017, worried about exposure and Trump’s handling of intelligence: https://t.co/zKiY4VwO3C — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) September 9, 2019

From CNN: (sorry!)

In a previously undisclosed secret mission in 2017, the United States successfully extracted from Russia one of its highest-level covert sources inside the Russian government, multiple Trump administration officials with direct knowledge told CNN. A person directly involved in the discussions said that the removal of the Russian was driven, in part, by concerns that President Donald Trump and his administration repeatedly mishandled classified intelligence and could contribute to exposing the covert source as a spy.

‘A person directly involved’ … another faceless, nameless source.

Huh.

From the office run by CIA Director Gina Haspel — a lifelong Agency officer: “Misguided speculation that the President's handling of our nation's most sensitive intelligence…drove an alleged exfiltration operation is inaccurate." Believe Gina, not the Russia Hysteria Network. https://t.co/hKr6ngbZOq — Bryan Dean Wright (@BryanDeanWright) September 9, 2019

Also from CNN:

Asked for comment, Brittany Bramell, the CIA director of public affairs, told CNN: “CNN’s narrative that the Central Intelligence Agency makes life-or-death decisions based on anything other than objective analysis and sound collection is simply false. Misguided speculation that the President’s handling of our nation’s most sensitive intelligence—which he has access to each and every day—drove an alleged exfiltration operation is inaccurate.”

Who’da thunk it?

Lies, lies, and more lies….check with Gina Haspel before you print trash…. — Gayle Fischer (@GayleFischer) September 9, 2019

But what fun is there in that? Psh.

Stinkin’ buzzkills expecting CNN and other outlets to do their homework.

