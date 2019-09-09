At this point, this editor has kinda sorta given up on the idea that Trump will ever really figure out how not to tweet, and has accepted he is who and what he is. That being said, his tweets about his work on Criminal Justice Reform and the refusal of people like John Legend and his ‘filthy-mouthed wife,’ Chrissy Teigen to acknowledge his efforts were pretty spot on.

And did exactly what he likely wanted them to do.

Take a gander.

Trending

Welp, she sure proved Trump wrong.

Oh, wait.

It’s like they don’t understand he’s trolling them, and when they react like this they are giving him exactly what he wants. Perhaps we shouldn’t tell them because if they figure it out whoever will we make fun of?

Ding ding and ding.

Always.

Too easy.

Related:

‘What knockers!’ Female author’s attempt at lecturing men on how to write about boobs in nag-filled thread falls FLAT

‘How’s the girlfriend?’ Mark Sanford’s thread on why he’s ‘compelled to enter the pres. primary’ does NOT go well

Wrong AGAIN! Brit Hume corrects ‘AOC and company’ on what they got embarrassingly wrong about Dorian and climate change

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chrissy Teigencriminal justice reformjohn legendTrump