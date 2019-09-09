At this point, this editor has kinda sorta given up on the idea that Trump will ever really figure out how not to tweet, and has accepted he is who and what he is. That being said, his tweets about his work on Criminal Justice Reform and the refusal of people like John Legend and his ‘filthy-mouthed wife,’ Chrissy Teigen to acknowledge his efforts were pretty spot on.

And did exactly what he likely wanted them to do.

Take a gander.

When all of the people pushing so hard for Criminal Justice Reform were unable to come even close to getting it done, they came to me as a group and asked for my help. I got it done with a group of Senators & others who would never have gone for it. Obama couldn’t come close…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

….A man named @VanJones68, and many others, were profusely grateful (at that time!). I SIGNED IT INTO LAW, no one else did, & Republicans deserve much credit. But now that it is passed, people that had virtually nothing to do with it are taking the praise. Guys like boring….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

….musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is – but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed. “Anchor”@LesterHoltNBC doesn’t even bring up the subject of President Trump or the Republicans when talking about…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

…..the importance or passage of Criminal Justice Reform. They only talk about the minor players, or people that had nothing to do with it…And the people that so desperately sought my help when everyone else had failed, all they talk about now is Impeaching President Trump! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

Welp, she sure proved Trump wrong.

Oh, wait.

It’s like they don’t understand he’s trolling them, and when they react like this they are giving him exactly what he wants. Perhaps we shouldn’t tell them because if they figure it out whoever will we make fun of?

Looks like he was right about the filthy mouth part. — JustAGirl (@JustAGirlIn415) September 9, 2019

Ding ding and ding.

Keeping classy. — markalanlewis (@markalanlewis) September 9, 2019

Always.

What a repulsive child you are. Our world is in crisis, and it's all about you. — Cathy Alterman (@CuriousLemming) September 9, 2019

What makes you think you're even remotely important enough for @realDonaldTrump to tag? — David Tilley (@B1B_Lancer) September 9, 2019

So angry. You are proving his point. — Joe Six Pack (@JShep33) September 9, 2019

Wherein you proved him right. — GranTweets2 🇺🇸 (@GranTweets2) September 9, 2019

Too easy.

