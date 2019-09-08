We hope Brit Hume had as much joy in sharing this piece ‘correcting’ AOC and company on Dorian and climate change as we did reading it.

From the article: “… adjusted for population and wealth, US hurricane damage actually has not even gone up since 1900. As a percentage of global GDP, global weather damage dipped from 1990-2017.” https://t.co/65oBtf5ZHo — Brit Hume (@brithume) September 7, 2019

From the New York Post:

Globally, the international scientific body finds “no significant observed trends in global tropical cyclone frequency.” What’s more, “confidence in large-scale changes in the intensity of extreme extratropical cyclones [big events like Superstorm Sandy] since 1900 is low.” The person who did more than most to link global warming to hurricanes was Al Gore. A poster for his movie “An Inconvenient Truth” showed a hurricane growing out of a smokestack, and the former vice president blamed Hurricane Katrina on global warming. Gore was following 2005 talking points from the Sierra Club that were intended for environmentalists looking to sell expensive limits on carbon emissions: “Ride the wave of public concern created over extreme weather,” the group advised.

Soooo … the world isn’t ending in 18 months? Or 12 years? Or whatever the Hell they’re pushing today for their agenda?

Never confuse the Left with facts. — Chris Christensen (@dwc8647) September 7, 2019

Its all about the $$$$$. Thats what they want. — Joseph Kastner (@joseph_kastner) September 8, 2019

When has AOC- ever been correct about anything? — NostraThomas (@NostraThomas57) September 8, 2019

Good point.

Facts and truths are meaningless inconveniences to the propagandist, demagogue Democrats — Clarence Kiddlehoper (@jetbuffalo) September 8, 2019

Feelings don’t care about your facts.

The global warming hoax belongs in the same trash can as the flat Earth theory — Jeff Goldberg (@jeffdodgers) September 7, 2019

When you start talking technical with percentages of GNP you will lose her. Way over her head. — Jim Deimler (@JimDeimler) September 8, 2019

Maybe if he broke out the puppets and crayons?

Just an idea.

Related:

‘Pure intellectual LAZINESS’: Dan Crenshaw schools Bernie Sanders on what is and is NOT a responsibility of the Federal Govt.

‘Annd you wonder why people think you’re a MORON’: Another day, another right AOC claims we have that is NOT a right

Oh honey, STOP: Rachel Maddow uses WaPo op-ed to float NEW yet annoyingly familiar conspiracy theory about 2020 election (watch)