It is ridiculously and grotesquely expensive to live in New York City.

And in other news, a pig’s backside is still pork and water is still wet.

Gosh, we’re shocked.

Oh, wait.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez must’ve noticed this tweet since it mentions NYC, although she typically doesn’t show much interest in her own state. We suppose she’ll snag any opportunity she can to make up her own ‘rights’ though.

AOC, housing is not a right.

And she was so close to actually caring about something she might be able to do something about.

Trending

Right next to free college and fee healthcare, duh.

Let’s hope she’s taking notes.

Related:

‘Gawd, she’s just BAD at this’: Politifact (right!?) catches Kamala Harris in yet another lie and this one’s a DOOZY

Oh honey, STOP: Rachel Maddow uses WaPo op-ed to float NEW yet annoyingly familiar conspiracy theory about 2020 election (watch)

‘Ya’ damn HYPOCRITES!’ Kirstie Alley calls Hollywood a*shats OUT for not wanting to work with Republicans and WOW

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAOChousingNYCrights