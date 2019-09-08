It is ridiculously and grotesquely expensive to live in New York City.

And in other news, a pig’s backside is still pork and water is still wet.

One woman who was searching for an apartment in NYC was asked to pay a $100 application fee, followed by a $400 “processing fee,” even though such upfront fees had been capped at $20 as a result of new rent laws passed by New York lawmakers in June. https://t.co/c69zxOiHvc — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 7, 2019

Gosh, we’re shocked.

Oh, wait.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez must’ve noticed this tweet since it mentions NYC, although she typically doesn’t show much interest in her own state. We suppose she’ll snag any opportunity she can to make up her own ‘rights’ though.

Rent has gotten to extortion-level highs in New York City, and there’s a whole lot of lawbreaking that happens because so many working people are on the brink. Housing is a right. NY’s rent laws must be enforced if abusive, predatory actors are breaking them. https://t.co/RjeHQ1SURp — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 7, 2019

AOC, housing is not a right.

And she was so close to actually caring about something she might be able to do something about.

Supply vs Demand. — Jerome -4° Clark (@Polerbar) September 7, 2019

Housing is not a "right". Why is everything a "right" and all sense of responsibility thrown out the window? That's a major problem in this country. — Michael Taricani (@MichaelTaricani) September 7, 2019

Maybe you should talk to @BilldeBlasio about that. Oh, you know what would have lifted about 25,000 people out of lack of income? 🤔🤔🤔 maybe jobs at @amazon might have done it. Maybe…🤔🤔🤔 — Lisa on Parler: @elkay101 (@elkay101) September 7, 2019

Where do you get these “rights”. Bc you think of them???? You wonder why people think you’re a moron? — Ted Crumpet (@Tcrumps) September 7, 2019

How is housing a right? You gonna force carpenters to build one for you? — Dead Zed (@pulgalization) September 7, 2019

Is housing on Manhattan Island a right? Pretty sure that’s expensive AF — 🚨Qayos Sturmz 🚨 (@Qayos) September 7, 2019

Can you tell me where the right to housing is in the Constitution? — louislarres (@louislarres) September 8, 2019

Right next to free college and fee healthcare, duh.

Who's been running New York for decades? We'll wait. pic.twitter.com/iSLQFuYbr9 — Snark Mage (@kttphoenix) September 8, 2019

Quite ironically, NYC's rent control laws are the very reason housing is so atrocious there It's the typical scenario. Govt causes all kinds of problems and then acts like it's someone else's fault and demands more power to fix the problems that it caused in the first place — Leonydus Johnson (@LeonydusJohnson) September 7, 2019

See that’s not how rent works. One person owns something. If someone else wants to use it, they can pay what is asked or get it from someone else. Try not being a socialist for like 5 minutes. — Doug Stafford (@dougstafford) September 7, 2019

Let’s hope she’s taking notes.

