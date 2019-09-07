We were so surprised to see this string of tweets from Kirstie Alley that we not only double-checked but triple-checked to make sure it was really her.

And it WAS.

Check it out …

I refuse to be part of the Hollywood asshats who can’t see that “NOT working with Republicans” is as stupid and NASTY as “REFUSING to do business with gay people”..STOP ACTING above the FRAY ya damn hypocrites…WE are the same species! let’s help each OTHER ya damn yahoos ❤️❤️❤️ — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) September 7, 2019

‘Stop acting above the fray ya’ damn hypocrites.’

Paging Debra Messing …

I LOVE the word yahoos.. it makes my heart soar — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) September 7, 2019

It truly is a word we don’t hear enough these days.

She also wrote about Dave Chapelle who, as you likely know, enraged many people on both the Left and the Right (but more on the Left) with his latest special. Notice she tells people if they are PC to skip it.

Do yourself a favor this weekend.. See Dave Chappell’s new Netflix show.. think it’s called Sticks and Stones .. whatever it’s called it’s SO wrong that you will be in pain laughing…if u are PC crazy, skip it .. otherwise let er RIP ya yahoos! — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) September 7, 2019

YEAH, YA’ YAHOOS!

Tolerance isn’t standing up for what’s popular .. Tolerance is understanding and implementing human rights to all humans even though you don’t necessarily agree with their views. Human rights is a good place to start when seeking tolerance for one’s self & others. 🤷‍♀️🌍🌏🌎💫 — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) September 7, 2019

We just quadruple-checked to make sure these were really coming from Kirstie’s verified account … and yup.

I thought I’d be a little bit philosophical before going to bed… in case I croak in my sleep I wanna be remembered for more than emojis — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) September 7, 2019

This was so great!

Thank you Kirstie! — Cheryl Werth Near (@WerthNear) September 7, 2019

And to be honest, it’s so rare that we get to write a positive piece about a Hollywood type it was a breath of fresh air for this editor.

Nice to see that there are people in Hollywood with some sense! 👏 — Todd (@Todd11052917) September 7, 2019

I have a new found respect for you! Regardless of your beliefs, thank you for standing up and fighting for what's right! — Katherine (@KatherineLynne9) September 7, 2019

Huzzah, Kirstie.

Related:

OOF! Dan Bongino takes a very sanctimonious Bernie Sanders down a notch or two on why he REALLY got into politics

‘You insufferable idiot’: Candace Owens calls down the THUNDER on Jemele Hill for pushing segregation in VICIOUS back and forth

‘We even have paved roads!’ WaPo journo SHOCKED Manhattan, KS exists, accidentally proves how out of touch media really is