It’s not that people expect every journalist out there to know every little city, town, and village that exists in this country … but to be this ‘shocked’ over ‘The Little Apple’ aka Manhattan, KS is really and truly just embarrassing.

Especially for a member of the media.

Not to mention he tweeted it like, ‘Look at how charming and silly the little people in Kansas are!’

I did a double take when Pompeo's Kansas radio host welcomed him to Manhattan, but I'm told by native-Kansan @harnesst that it's a real thing and it's known regionally as "The Little Apple" pic.twitter.com/eg1myJ2EA5 — John Hudson (@John_Hudson) September 6, 2019

It’s worth a Google, dude.

We kinda sorta love how Sean Davis responded:

My favorite thing about Twitter is how it allows us to watch adult Beltway journalists learn basic things about the country they ostensibly report on. https://t.co/ICdah4UD9a — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 6, 2019

John didn’t seem to care for Sean’s tweet though:

My favorite thing about Twitter is the guy with "Wharton Grad" in his bio 🤓 trying to make a "flyover country" own with someone born, raised and educated in the Midwest. I'm from Michigan, didn't know about Manhattan, Kansas, but always glad to lean something new. — John Hudson (@John_Hudson) September 6, 2019

Someone is a tad bit testy. Sheesh.

What, does he want a gold star for being from Michigan?

No one tell him about “Springfield” — BattleSwarm (@BattleSwarmBlog) September 6, 2019

Shhhh … it will be our little secret.

And everything seems like it’s the first time. Universities are a scam — Dewey (@nenotups) September 6, 2019

Wait till he gets a load of Philadelphia, Mississippi. — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) September 6, 2019

Whoa.

They have no respect for anyone in the “flyover states” so why would they bother to learn anything about them ? — Richie (@Richie_Sloth) September 6, 2019

There is almost a sense of disdain in his tweet.

"I'm told . . . it's a real thing." What, did you think all those maps were lying to you, chief? (also, it's a (Big 12) college town and the location of large Army base. Hardly the hardest place to learn about) — Neon Wilderness (@rampartactual) September 6, 2019

Washington Post reporter… shocked Manhattan is a place in central Kansas — “Bob” The Emotional Support Hamster (@bob_emotional) September 6, 2019

And they wonder why we make fun of them.

I know … It's hilarious to watch it unfold. — Chris Keithley ❌ (@KeithleyChris) September 6, 2019

We're just Flyover Country. Doesn't count. — 𝙹𝚞𝚕𝚎𝚜’ ☕️ 𝙳𝚒𝚗𝚎𝚛 (@JulesDiner) September 6, 2019

Yep we’ve got paved roads and everything here in Kansas! — Chris Nutt (@sekroyalsfan) September 6, 2019

But do they have indoor plumbing?

