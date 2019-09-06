Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez lecturing Trump or anyone for that matter about ‘ego-driven projects’ may be one of the funniest things we’ve seen on Twitter and keep in mind, we cover Tom Arnold.

If anyone knows about ego it’s AOC.

And c’mon … it’s not Trump’s border wall. It’s America’s border wall. Not to mention this is a piece from the New York Times, we’re surprised this headline doesn’t read, ‘WON’T SOMEONE PLEASE THINK OF THE CHILDREN.’

This pickle has some wisdom.

Trending

Man, Twitter is weird.

Dude, right?

She’s a Democrat, that is her job.

