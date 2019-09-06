Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez lecturing Trump or anyone for that matter about ‘ego-driven projects’ may be one of the funniest things we’ve seen on Twitter and keep in mind, we cover Tom Arnold.

Trump is taking away middle schools from military families, robbing disaster relief from hardest-hit communities,& chopping up people’s property via eminent domain for his little wall. This is a project driven by ego – not a desire to serve and improve the lives of human beings. https://t.co/Rgp0ICOYk4 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 6, 2019

If anyone knows about ego it’s AOC.

And c’mon … it’s not Trump’s border wall. It’s America’s border wall. Not to mention this is a piece from the New York Times, we’re surprised this headline doesn’t read, ‘WON’T SOMEONE PLEASE THINK OF THE CHILDREN.’

You’re wanting to spend trillions of dollars on trying to control the earth’s temperature. You might want to slow your roll, kid.💁🏼‍♂️ — The Green New Dill (@TheGreenNewDill) September 6, 2019

This pickle has some wisdom.

Man, Twitter is weird.

They still have a school and the wall improves everyone’s life. — FallingDebris (@VolatileAmine) September 6, 2019

Since when have you ever cared about the military, except to further you very short lived political career? — William Waring (@billwaring) September 6, 2019

Saving lives Texas: 204,000 illegal aliens charged with more than 320,000 criminal offenses 580 homicide charges; 35,441 assault charges; 6,088 burglary charges; 467 kidnapping charges; 1,775 robbery charges; 3,807 sexual assault chargeshttps://t.co/8BYYqgrRuE — mallen (@mallen2010) September 6, 2019

Ma’am, be careful calling out anyone over an ego. — AirborneHeel (@abnheel) September 6, 2019

Dude, right?

Quit lying — Craig (@CraigSeverson2) September 6, 2019

Stop pinning Americans against Americans and do your job, is that so hard, why are you in congress if you can’t follow checks and balances? — UTEP.MINERO (@JoeJohnSr) September 6, 2019

She’s a Democrat, that is her job.

