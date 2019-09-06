Everyone take cover! Jonah Goldberg has gone and done it … he has BROKEN TWITTER.

Okay, maybe not, but this is the sort of truth-telling that Twitter usually can’t deal with.

Stacy Abrams lost. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) September 6, 2019

She lost.

She wasn’t cheated.

It wasn’t some giant conspiracy.

She lost.

The end.

Move on.

TGIF.

Facts are racist™ — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 6, 2019

True story.

Truth over facts. — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) September 6, 2019

But muh voter suppression! — JWF (@JammieWF) September 6, 2019

WUTTT??? Does she know this?? — Kim Ann (@ATLSAHM) September 6, 2019

We’re thinking she does NOT.

That is not news to anyone, except Stacy Abrams. — Curtice Mang (@curticemang) September 6, 2019

Maybe.

Cue the shrieking:

Yes, that's what happens when you don't let voters vote. — Laudato Si 🐝 (@EricPavlat) September 6, 2019

That’s what happens when the current GOP SOS runs for Governor and has all the means of cheating at their fingertips. — Amie (@abratpk) September 6, 2019

*sigh*

She lost, but ignoring the shadiness that aided it will only make our democracy weaker. — Tony G (@g4tony) September 6, 2019

That’s easy to do when your opponent runs the election and actively interferes in it. — Geri Monsen (@GeriMonsen1) September 6, 2019

Huh?

With help from the gop…voter suppression. Nothing to gloat about. — Sherrie H. Robinson (@hogwildsherrie) September 6, 2019

Ever notice when Democrats lose they always think they’ve been cheated?

It’s so strange.

Wait, no, it’s annoying, not strange.

Fair and square. — WillieB (@ForgeEagle) September 6, 2019

That.^

Crazy, right?!

