Everyone take cover! Jonah Goldberg has gone and done it … he has BROKEN TWITTER.
Okay, maybe not, but this is the sort of truth-telling that Twitter usually can’t deal with.
Stacy Abrams lost.
— Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) September 6, 2019
She lost.
She wasn’t cheated.
It wasn’t some giant conspiracy.
She lost.
The end.
Move on.
TGIF.
Facts are racist™
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 6, 2019
True story.
Truth over facts.
— Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) September 6, 2019
But muh voter suppression!
— JWF (@JammieWF) September 6, 2019
WUTTT??? Does she know this??
— Kim Ann (@ATLSAHM) September 6, 2019
We’re thinking she does NOT.
— Jonnyappleseed (@jonnyAppls33d) September 6, 2019
— Nicholas Pearce (@WarDamnGunners) September 6, 2019
That is not news to anyone, except Stacy Abrams.
— Curtice Mang (@curticemang) September 6, 2019
Maybe.
Cue the shrieking:
Yes, that's what happens when you don't let voters vote.
— Laudato Si 🐝 (@EricPavlat) September 6, 2019
That’s what happens when the current GOP SOS runs for Governor and has all the means of cheating at their fingertips.
— Amie (@abratpk) September 6, 2019
*sigh*
She lost, but ignoring the shadiness that aided it will only make our democracy weaker.
— Tony G (@g4tony) September 6, 2019
That’s easy to do when your opponent runs the election and actively interferes in it.
— Geri Monsen (@GeriMonsen1) September 6, 2019
Huh?
With help from the gop…voter suppression. Nothing to gloat about.
— Sherrie H. Robinson (@hogwildsherrie) September 6, 2019
Ever notice when Democrats lose they always think they’ve been cheated?
It’s so strange.
Wait, no, it’s annoying, not strange.
Fair and square.
— WillieB (@ForgeEagle) September 6, 2019
That.^
— Paul Liuzzi (@PaulLiuzzi) September 6, 2019
Crazy, right?!
