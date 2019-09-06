That moment as a Twitchy editor when you decide to go ahead and write the article about Montel Williams even though you know you’ll probably hear about it.

It all started with James Comey who you’d think would have something better to do than stalk Trump on Twitter but we suppose someone has to play the bitter ex-girlfriend, right?

Americans are in harm’s way and the president is laser-focused on … covering up a small mistake he made. Narcissism is not leadership. America deserves better. pic.twitter.com/IhDkgHq7Lt — James Comey (@Comey) September 5, 2019

The irony of James complaining about narcissism in another person is probably lost on him.

John Cardillo chimed in:

.@Comey continues to stalk the guy who fired him. Creepy. https://t.co/9mGhR9uKb4 — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) September 6, 2019

See?! It is sorta creepy and weird …

And speaking of creepy and weird:

You’re hack is showing @johncardillo. Take a deep breath. Everything @Comey says is true and I’ve known this POTUS longer and better than you could ever pray to. Do better, John. https://t.co/ouShUy6frs — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) September 6, 2019

*your*

Huh?

Cardillo responded:

.@Montel_Williams, @Comey lied to Congress on camera and improperly leaked FBI memos. He’s still under investigation om the FISA issue. Your relationship with Trump is irrelevant here. https://t.co/qIPYbg9PQp — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) September 6, 2019

And back to Montel:

Here we go with the deep state stuff. — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) September 6, 2019

Alrighty.

There’s an actual investigation into the irregularities with these FISA warrants Montel. Are you denying that Durham and his investigation exist? — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) September 6, 2019

And crickets.

Whatever relationship @Montel_Williams had w/ @realDonaldTrump ended when he became part of the cheering section dedicated to bringing him down #Sad — Meredith Marshall (@MeredithMarsha1) September 6, 2019

That TDS is some seriously nasty stuff.

You betcha.

God I hate when smug people say, “do better” “be better” it infuriates me! Phrase should be banned. — G.Dickey728🇺🇸 (@GuyDickinson728) September 6, 2019

It does come across as smug and sanctimonious.

Montel who? — Zook Zangsten, Ph.D. (@ZookZangsten) September 6, 2019

Fair point.

