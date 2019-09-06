The Babylon Bee is dangerously close to reality with this piece on Democrats buying back free speech for ‘dangerous ideas’ …

Democrats Propose Mandatory Free Speech Buyback For Dangerous Ideashttps://t.co/gIQjJWyiiE — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) September 6, 2019

Somehow the idea of Dems using our money to buy back stuff that’s not for sale just isn’t that funny.

From The Babylon Bee:

A number of Democratic candidates have seized on a new initiative to make Americans feel safer: a mandatory buyback. “There are a number of ideas out there that just make people upset when they’re said out loud,” said presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke. “It’s time to take those ideas off the street. That’s why it’s past time for a mandatory free speech buyback.” The idea that the government can take away people’s rights if it just compensates people for them has a long history as a thing that Democrats have proposed but not thought too deeply about. The current proposal is to force any Americans who have scary ideas, like that there are only two genders or that climate change isn’t a serious crisis, to sell those ideas to the government at a fair market price so they are then no longer able to express those views. The government will also force the sale of dangerous media, such as making Netflix sell them the new Dave Chapelle comedy special so it can be destroyed.

Honestly, this is too scary to be funny.

This hits too close to home to be funny. https://t.co/FAAhT3WbND — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 6, 2019

waiting for @Snopes to fact check — Rani ~ Science Skeptic 🌎 (@MilitaryRosary) September 6, 2019

99% of the Babylon Bee's work isn't funny, but not for the reasons you think — Armin Tamzarian (@tamzarian_arm) September 6, 2019

@snopes can we get a fact-check? — Will Finchman (@WillFinchman) September 6, 2019

