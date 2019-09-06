Bernie Sanders wants everyone to know that he got into politics because he gives a damn.

Alrighty.

Plenty of people give a damn in this country without trying to shove socialism down the throats of their fellow Americans but we suppose Bernie was rolling.

Admit it, every time you read one of Bernie’s tweets you can hear him ‘yelling it’ and see him waving his arms all around like the crazy guy on the corner who never showers and claims he has a psychic connection with cats.

Dan Bongino was front and center to point out why Bernie really got into politics:

Probably not.

Trending

Work? What is this work you speak of?

Those who can, do.

Thos who can’t, become socialists.

Ding ding ding.

Related:

‘You insufferable idiot’: Candace Owens calls down the THUNDER on Jemele Hill for pushing segregation in VICIOUS back and forth

‘We even have paved roads!’ WaPo journo SHOCKED Manhattan, KS exists, accidentally proves how out of touch media really is

YIKES: The Babylon Bee’s mockery of Dems buying back everything they want to take from Americans hits too close to home

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bernie Sandersdan bongino