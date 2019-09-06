Bernie Sanders wants everyone to know that he got into politics because he gives a damn.

Alrighty.

Plenty of people give a damn in this country without trying to shove socialism down the throats of their fellow Americans but we suppose Bernie was rolling.

I did not get into politics to figure out how to become president. I got into politics because I give a damn. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 5, 2019

Admit it, every time you read one of Bernie’s tweets you can hear him ‘yelling it’ and see him waving his arms all around like the crazy guy on the corner who never showers and claims he has a psychic connection with cats.

Dan Bongino was front and center to point out why Bernie really got into politics:

Making millions of dollars while railing against “millionaires” probably didn’t hurt either. https://t.co/Fl4NbFK2Tz — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) September 6, 2019

Probably not.

"…and because work doesn't appeal to me." — Ed Preston (@edpreston) September 6, 2019

Work? What is this work you speak of?

No bernie got into politics to become rich as most democratic politicians have. — suchpain (@AllCul2016) September 6, 2019

It is part of his "Hustle" as they say among the Hustlers. LOL — Michael Spano (@MichaelSpanomd) September 6, 2019

Yes, Bernie. But the road to Hell is paved with good intentions. And that's exactly where we'd end up. — Thievius (@DidntKnowJack) September 6, 2019

How many homes is he up to? — Its_me_DBT (@DBTINC) September 6, 2019

Actually, he couldn't find any other "work." — 60sRadical (@60sRadical) September 6, 2019

Those who can, do.

Thos who can’t, become socialists.

Yeah. He gives a damn only about himself — Papa1Galog (@PGalog) September 6, 2019

Ding ding ding.

