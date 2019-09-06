As Twitchy reported on Thursday, Jemele Hill wrote a fairly stupid piece about how black athletes should leave ‘white colleges,‘ in essence pushing and promoting segregation at the collegiate level. Because you know, segregation worked out so well for black Americans in the past.
Candace Owens called Jemele out in a big way:
So @jemelehill is calling for black athletes to leave white universities.
YASSSS JEMELE!! Self-imposed segregation! Our ancestors would be so proud!
We should make it ILLEGAL for blacks and whites to play sports together and call it Hill-Crow laws.
…You insufferable idiot.
— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 6, 2019
Damn.
Double damn.
Triple damn.
That was freakin’ vicious.
And more than deserved.
Jemele fired back:
Call me what you like, but at least I knew the Central Park 5 were exonerated. But you go ahead and stick to those talking points. https://t.co/H1p0vtUB3R pic.twitter.com/xWyWpFgRuL
— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 6, 2019
Sooooo … ok? She really thought this a good comeback.
Don’t make that face, we didn’t tweet it.
And then this from Candace:
This is a great way to try to distract people from the fact that you are literally calling for segregation.
You are a racist. Like most racists, you suffer from a tremendously low IQ.
I would offer to debate you on your calls for segregation, but you would decline— right? https://t.co/1GDitDkP2L
— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 6, 2019
And crickets.
— Shemeka Michelle (@ShemekaMichelle) September 6, 2019
Seriously.
Also what is a white university?!
— Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) September 6, 2019
You know, those white ones.
There shouldn’t even be “black universities” and “white universities”!
— Eleanor (@EleanorRoth8) September 6, 2019
Where are these so called "white colleges?"
— Michael (@blane402) September 6, 2019
White cities in white states. Duh.
Side note, liberals, WE ARE ONLY KIDDING. THIS WAS JUST A JOKE. THERE ARE NO WHITE CITIES OR WHITE STATES.
Hello 1950, it's been awhile. Welcome back!
— Shawn Erickson (@ShawnWErickson) September 6, 2019
Not a great look, Jemele.
