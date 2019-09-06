As Twitchy reported on Thursday, Jemele Hill wrote a fairly stupid piece about how black athletes should leave ‘white colleges,‘ in essence pushing and promoting segregation at the collegiate level. Because you know, segregation worked out so well for black Americans in the past.

Candace Owens called Jemele out in a big way:

Damn.

Double damn.

Triple damn.

That was freakin’ vicious.

And more than deserved.

Jemele fired back:

Sooooo … ok? She really thought this a good comeback.

Don’t make that face, we didn’t tweet it.

And then this from Candace:

And crickets.

Seriously.

You know, those white ones.

White cities in white states. Duh.

Side note, liberals, WE ARE ONLY KIDDING. THIS WAS JUST A JOKE. THERE ARE NO WHITE CITIES OR WHITE STATES.

Not a great look, Jemele.

Tags: Candace OwensJemele Hillsegregation