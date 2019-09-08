Rachel Maddow is working overtime to keep conspiracy theories alive, not only about the 2016 election but now the 2020 election as well. We suppose since a good portion of her bread and butter depends on keeping people on the Left paranoid and outraged this makes sense but still.

She did an entire ‘what if’ segment based on a ‘what if’ op-ed from the Washington Post.

Watch.

If the Washington Post is right that Ukraine is not getting its military aid unless they do something to try to hurt Joe Biden's presidential campaign…??? If that's really what's going on here, I honestly am going to walk out of this movie. pic.twitter.com/6siWdsbELm — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) September 7, 2019

This reeks of desperation, Rachel.

Could it be that she’s already seeing the writing on the wall and knows none of the Democrats who are running can beat Trump so she’s getting ahead of the ‘he cheated again’ game? Because you know, if and when Trump wins re-election that’s going to be their claim.

That’s worked out so well for them up to this point, right?

I was gonna make a rebuttal, but this whole thread is a trainwreck. Enjoy ! — scott coleman 🍄 (@bandphan) September 8, 2019

It really is a disaster.

Nothing but paranoid people demanding Nancy Pelosi impeach Trump for something he hasn’t done.

In other words, you've run out of stupid and absurd ideas to push through your platform so you're going to moving on to the 'how many idiots can I get to repeat this crap" tactic. No wonder your ratings are in the toilet. — G (@TCC_Grouchy) September 8, 2019

At least she’s not CNN, right?

Wherein @msnbc learns nothing from Crazy Larry touching the If True hot stove. — Leigo … 1 of paper equals 4 of coin (@yieldright) September 8, 2019

Lawrence would be so proud.

If “if”s and “but”s were candy and nuts…. blah blah blah…. idiot. If. If. If. 🙄 — Lisa on Parler: @elkay101 (@elkay101) September 7, 2019

I love how she totally ignored thishttps://t.co/Qv6YFo6aiI — Patrick Meagher (@Squarzelfitz) September 8, 2019

Well, of course, she did. A paranoid op-ed was far more important for her narrative.

And she’s getting exactly the reaction she was looking for:

Begging the question, what else has he given (or taken) away to other countries to do the same thing? – Ukraine – Russia – China – North Korea – ? ? ?#TrumpIsAWhiteSupremacist #CorruptGOP Elizabeth Warren is the cure#Warren2020 — Classica Blue (@ClassicaBlue) September 7, 2019

The Washington Post IS right. Trump is trying to extort the newly elected democratic president of Ukraine to provide false evidence against Joe Biden. Can you fall any lower than that? (Yes, you can go for murders on Fifth Avenue.) — Anders Åslund (@anders_aslund) September 7, 2019

Sweet baby corn.

We all need to walk out of this movie and into the streets. — Miss *IMPEACH 45* Construed (@missc0nstrued) September 7, 2019

Who is going to do anything about this? Republicans in Congress are

🙈🙉🙊 🤡💩 — 2nd cousin Roe (@RoeFmLI) September 7, 2019

Considering nothing has happened why would Republicans do anything?

This is wayyy worse than I ever imagined! — Mair Scott (@MairScott3) September 7, 2019

Hoo boy.

Gotta give it to Rachel, she certainly knows how to manipulate her audience.

Related:

‘Ya’ damn HYPOCRITES!’ Kirstie Alley calls Hollywood a*shats OUT for not wanting to work with Republicans and WOW

OOF! Dan Bongino takes a very sanctimonious Bernie Sanders down a notch or two on why he REALLY got into politics

‘You insufferable idiot’: Candace Owens calls down the THUNDER on Jemele Hill for pushing segregation in VICIOUS back and forth