Raise your hand if you can actually ‘hear’ Bernie Sanders yelling when you read his tweets.

Bonus points if you envision his arms flapping around as well.

Bernie can reject this all he wants but it doesn’t change the fact that expecting taxpayers to fund college actually is too radical.

Sorry, not sorry.

And as usual, Dan Crenshaw said this far better than we can:

It takes someone who is intellectually lazy to support socialism, just sayin’.

What he said.

Right? That silly ol’ Constitution.

No reason to be impolite.

Heh.

And as all of the adults in the room know, there is no such thing as a free lunch.

Now if we could just get Bernie to figure this out.

Tags: Bernie SandersDan Crenshawsocialism