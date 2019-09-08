Raise your hand if you can actually ‘hear’ Bernie Sanders yelling when you read his tweets.

Bonus points if you envision his arms flapping around as well.

Congress gives hundreds of billions of dollars to fund our endless wars each year, yet making public college and universities tuition-free is somehow "too radical." I reject that. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 7, 2019

Bernie can reject this all he wants but it doesn’t change the fact that expecting taxpayers to fund college actually is too radical.

Sorry, not sorry.

And as usual, Dan Crenshaw said this far better than we can:

One case is national defense, which all Americans benefit from, and the other is a direct transfer of money from hard working Americans to the investment decisions (ie college) of others. Saying they are the same thing is pure intellectual laziness. https://t.co/nSc5CfDLJu — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) September 8, 2019

It takes someone who is intellectually lazy to support socialism, just sayin’.

Well, Bernie's a socialist, so intellectual laziness is kinda his brand. — John Sheridan (@JohnSheridan12) September 8, 2019

What he said.

@BernieSanders is the laziest human on the planet as defined by actual accomplishments/years and opportunities — Ted Crumpet (@Tcrumps) September 8, 2019

Not to mention defense of our country is constitutional, tax payers paying for someone’s college education is not. Minor stuff though. — William (@thedngrwill) September 8, 2019

Right? That silly ol’ Constitution.

Agreed Dan. Fed govt is responsible for national defense. Not elective education. — Jim Armentrout (@JimArmentrout) September 8, 2019

Or stupid but I appreciate you being polite to crazy bernard — 🛬🚀💥Truth-BOMBER💥🚀🛬 (@therealUNMEDIA) September 8, 2019

No reason to be impolite.

Heh.

That’s the hard left – intellectually lazy and pandering. It’s all about the “free stuff”, lecturing people on what they shouldn’t do, and getting them addicted to the government free lunch. — Raymond Ready (@RReady96) September 8, 2019

And as all of the adults in the room know, there is no such thing as a free lunch.

Now if we could just get Bernie to figure this out.

