A note from a weary Twitchy editor, to all other writers who think they have the right to tell them what to write and how to write about it:

Knock it off.

If you don’t like what someone writes, don’t read it.

This isn’t difficult.

Unless of course, you’re Katherine May who for whatever reason felt the need to lecture male writers on how they write about boobs.

But boobs are fun.

Just sayin’.

Or, you know, if it’s your prose and you want to write about boobs … go for it.

Trending

You know she’s a blast at birthday parties.

Huh?

Wait, what if they do? Should this editor call her doctor?

Some do.

If ever the phrase, ‘Mind your own damn business’ were relevant …

Also, she should know that telling people not to write about something only means they’re going to write about it MORE.

You’d think a thread about boobs would be WAY more fun.

Just sayin’.

Related:

‘How’s the girlfriend?’ Mark Sanford’s thread on why he’s ‘compelled to enter the pres. primary’ does NOT go well

Wrong AGAIN! Brit Hume corrects ‘AOC and company’ on what they got embarrassingly wrong about Dorian and climate change

‘Annnd you wonder why people think you’re a MORON’: Another day, another right AOC claims we have that is NOT a right

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: boobsKatherine MayMale Writers