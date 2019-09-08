Mark Sanford has decided to enter the Presidential Primary as a Republican …

Don’t make that face, we didn’t do it.

Besides, Mark wrote an entire thread about why he decided to jump in:

I am compelled to enter the Presidential Primary as a Republican for several reasons – the most important of which is to further and foster a national debate on our nation's debt, deficits and spending. — Mark Sanford (@MarkSanford) September 8, 2019

We have a storm coming that we are neither talking about nor preparing for given that we, as a country, are more financially vulnerable than we have ever been since our Nation’s start and the Civil War. We are on a collision course with financial reality. We need to act now. — Mark Sanford (@MarkSanford) September 8, 2019

Hoo boy.

As I have watched the Democrat debates I hear no discussion, or even recognition, of what is occurring. Instead I hear a laundry list of new unpaid for political promises. On the Republican side, spending is up well above President Obama. — Mark Sanford (@MarkSanford) September 8, 2019

If this guy has watched the Democrat debates he has to know how absolutely nuts they are … what is he thinking?!

@realDonaldTrump has ruled out action on the very things that drive spending and accumulated debt. Debate is even being cancelled on the Republican side, though I believe we need a conversation and action more than ever given our present course. — Mark Sanford (@MarkSanford) September 8, 2019

Essentially no one “leading” in Washington is leading, or even speaking of, our financial predicament. We are living in a government spending and financial la-la land.. Which brings me to the larger question of what I, or any of us, can do about it? — Mark Sanford (@MarkSanford) September 8, 2019

I have a unique vantage point and set of experiences – as a Governor, as a Member of Congress and as a taxpayer outside of politics. I do believe we must have this conversation now and humbly I step forward. — Mark Sanford (@MarkSanford) September 8, 2019

A unique vantage point of disappearing so he could go hang out with his girlfriend.

Really, Republicans … REALLY?!

I respect the view of many Republican friends who have suggested that I not run, but I simply counter that competition makes us stronger. I believe competition of ideas is good, not bad, for the Republican Party and for our country. — Mark Sanford (@MarkSanford) September 8, 2019

Divided we fall, sparky.

I ask for your wisdom, prayers, suggestions and time along the road ahead. Please join us – get involved – and know how much I would appreciate hearing from you. — Mark Sanford (@MarkSanford) September 8, 2019

*eye roll*

Guess how this is going over.

I'm assuming you need some cash, as you would have no hope on the Republican ticket — scott coleman 🍄 (@bandphan) September 8, 2019

You had a great run, time to drop out now as you have no shot but are an actual embarrassment to the GOP & America. pic.twitter.com/mSn95MQf3G — Kicking Govt. Mule #299,897,983 (@Az61Ronin) September 8, 2019

There are better ways for you to spend your time this year, @MarkSanford. I hear the Appalachian Trail is lovely in September pic.twitter.com/0parSmvAfl — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) September 8, 2019

Yeah, no. — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) September 8, 2019

Worst elevator pitch ever. — Little Larry Sellers (@SpawnOfDanelaw) September 8, 2019

I'm looking over your resume, and I have… questions. — Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) September 8, 2019

Hey, how's the soulmate? — Latentem (@Latentem) September 8, 2019

Bernie Sanders won’t give me an answer. Where do you stand on hummus? — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 8, 2019

At least he’s not Joe Walsh, right?

No?

Heh.

