Imagine if our favorite Hall Monitor Brian Stelter spent as much time covering actual news as he does pushing the ‘woe is me’ narrative for the media. Nobody seems quite as dedicated to whining about the environment the media itself helped create as Tater.

Watch.

Re: the offline toll of online harassment targeting reporters: We need newsrooms "to take this issue seriously — and realize that it is endemic to certain beats," @courtneyr says https://t.co/6W7lCbsyL3 pic.twitter.com/8MStWu6g3x — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 9, 2019

Social media hygiene?

That sounds … yucky.

Keep in mind, CNN is the same network that has gone after anonymous people for making gifs of them with Trump. Which is why it’s very difficult for this editor to have much sympathy for them when it comes to the ‘toll of online harassment’.

You could redeem yourselves by doing some honest and relevant Journalism on a variety of subjects instead of just a long narrative word salad bordering on obsession. — Daryl Tremblay h/m (@DarylT) September 9, 2019

What is this ‘honest and relevant journalism’ this person is speaking of?

The Democrat party media thinks they're above criticism and want to silence all dissent and opposition. They have become a real threat to our freedoms. Groups like @mmfa and @MoveOn have been doing this to right-leaning media for 20 years now! — Dronetek (@Dronetek) September 9, 2019

But it’s not fair to treat journalists that way … because reasons.

You mean like Sarah Huckabee? Or Andy Ngo? @SarahHuckabee @MrAndyNgo — william evarts (@wevarts) September 9, 2019

Of course not.

Tater doesn’t care about journalists he disagrees with. Duh.

Costanza attempting to play the victim card now because EVERYONE knows their "news..wink, wink" channel gets its stories daily from the media wing of the Democrat Party.#CNNisfakenews pic.twitter.com/zUSuuZVhAJ — ClemsonTigers2018 (@Clemson02826539) September 9, 2019

Hilarious how people calling you out on your lies and prejudice is considered “harassment”. — Sabi (@DojoDeSabi) September 9, 2019

IT’S NOT FAIR.

People wouldn’t harass you so frequently if you did more reporting and less activism — Fourier (@PaulHol03756299) September 9, 2019

public trust in the media has been plummeting for 20 years now. The Democrat party media is trying to deflect from that, while at the same time doing their best to stifle all dissent, criticism and opposition. pic.twitter.com/mOlDpBu1TY — Dronetek (@Dronetek) September 9, 2019

Any news today Brian — jb (@noxonoxo) September 9, 2019

Heh, doesn’t seem to be.

Related:

Ok, everyone can RELAX! NBC News figured out what really happened with Kamala Harris laughing at ‘mentally retarded’

THAT’LL show him! Chrissy Teigen’s temper tantrum after Trump called her ‘filthy-mouthed’ only proves him RIGHT

‘What knockers!’ Female author’s attempt at lecturing men on how to write about boobs in nag-filled thread falls FLAT