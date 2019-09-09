Don’t worry folks, it only APPEARED that Kamala Harris laughed at the supporter who called Trump’s actions ‘mentally retarded.’

See, NBC figured it out … she didn’t actually laugh.

And if we rolled our eyes any further back into our heads we could see Russia from our house.

Sen. Harris apologizes for appearing to laugh in response to man who described President Trump's actions as "mentally retarded." https://t.co/NEDyPMGWve — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 9, 2019

Look at NBC circling the wagons for Kamala. Some things never change.

From NBC News:

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif. and a 2020 Democratic presidential contender, apologized Saturday for laughing and saying “well said” in response to a man who described President Donald Trump’s actions as “mentally retarded.” “When my staff played the video from my town hall yesterday, it was upsetting,” she tweeted. “I didn’t hear the words the man used in that moment, but if I had I would’ve stopped and corrected him. I’m sorry. That word and others like it aren’t acceptable. Ever.” The senator told NBC News that, “I would never condone that kind of language being spoken by anybody about anybody. It is offensive. I have worked my entire career to do a number of things including to ensure our disability community receives the dignity and the rights that they deserve.”

So see? All good.

Except nobody is buyin’ it:

"Appearing" — Keeping America Great (@kirkkagpodcast) September 9, 2019

Appearing to laugh? pic.twitter.com/WY88LpmQ1T — David Cole Grey (@greycole05) September 9, 2019

not appearing, she laughed and said "well said, well said" — Gianbattista (@gbtiepolo1) September 9, 2019

"Appearing"…..??? — SECRET SQUIRREL (@SecritSqrl) September 9, 2019

It’s on video. — Rat Fink (@shmidtBC) September 9, 2019

But she only APPEARED to laugh, duh.

It's good to be a Democrat, because our crap media act as PR flacks for them. She *laughed* and replied, "Well said, well said." #journalism pic.twitter.com/cFFgGT35JK — Marie Arf (@schwingcat) September 9, 2019

Must be nice.

