As Twitchy reported earlier, Charles C.W. Cooke really and truly embarrassed Max Boot for complaining that no matter how many columns he’s written, Trump is still president. Imagine thinking a column you write has the power to remove a sitting president from office.

Yes, it was genuinely beyond parody.

Luckily for Max, Tom Nichols has his six:

He seems mad.

Poor dear.

OH, that’s right.

Sounds like he might have taken it personally.

We didn’t say it.

We included it in this article BUT we didn’t say it.

ORANGE MAN BAD, dude.

That’s what.

Wouldn’t be the first time.

Ouch, Tom.

And to think, this website is still free.

