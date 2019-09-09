As Twitchy reported earlier, Charles C.W. Cooke really and truly embarrassed Max Boot for complaining that no matter how many columns he’s written, Trump is still president. Imagine thinking a column you write has the power to remove a sitting president from office.

Yes, it was genuinely beyond parody.

Luckily for Max, Tom Nichols has his six:

This is an editor at a magazine that assembled every prominent conservative it could find and ran an entire issue to try to derail the nomination of the current President of the United States, criticizing the people trying like hell to prevent that president’s second term. https://t.co/XqveXrh9Zx — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 9, 2019

He seems mad.

Poor dear.

Tom is just mad because NRO mocked him. https://t.co/1LIns0tseL — pneumataster (@neontaster) September 9, 2019

OH, that’s right.

Sounds like he might have taken it personally.

Stop defending Max Boot, Tom. You look like a fool. — pneumataster (@neontaster) September 9, 2019

We didn’t say it.

We included it in this article BUT we didn’t say it.

What in the world does one thing have to do with the other? — "Fredo" is racist toward Italians who are dumb (@jtLOL) September 9, 2019

ORANGE MAN BAD, dude.

That’s what.

I think Tom completely missed the point. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 9, 2019

Wouldn’t be the first time.

So, Boot cannot be criticized even for such self-righteous tripe as "But no matter how many columns or soundbites I produce, he [Trump] remains in office"? I hope Trump is defeated. If I prayed, it's all I would pray for. But Boot is no paladin of the republic. He's a tool. — Steven Hunter (@stevenwhunter) September 9, 2019

Ouch, Tom.

Because writing the same article every week for years, while strutting like a peacock about it, will definitely prevent a second term. It’s just Boot vs the world. He’s the savior, yessiree. — Madame X (@theologyphile) September 9, 2019

And to think, this website is still free.

