Thinking this ABC/WaPo poll looks a teensy bit … off.

Views on gun policy from latest @ABC/@washingtonpost poll (1,003 U.S. adults, MoE +/- 3.5%) Requiring background checks

Support: 89%

Oppose: 9% Banning assault weapons

Support: 56%

Oppose: 41% Mandatory assault weapon buyback

Support: 52%

Oppose: 44%https://t.co/plC3J6zolR — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) September 9, 2019

From ABC News:

This ABC News/Washington Post poll was conducted by landline and cellular telephone, Sept. 2-5, 2019, in English and Spanish, among a random national sample of 1,003 adults. Results have a margin of sampling error of 3.5 points, including the design effect. Partisan divisions are 28-24-37 percent, Democrats-Republicans-independents.

Hrm.

Dana Loesch had several thoughts about this particular poll:

The polling here is problematic. I’ll explain why in a thread — and on air. https://t.co/EHiZEFulOo — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 9, 2019

*popcorn*

This is one question. First of all, the terminology is incorrect (this matters for a couple reasons) and who determined over 10 rounds means “high-capacity?” In some, that isn’t even standard, it’s below standard. pic.twitter.com/EKOeiBbAqV — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 9, 2019

Gotta love it when people who don’t actually know anything about guns poll others about guns.

It’s like the people crafting the questions weren’t familiar enough with current law to accurately conduct polling. BGCs are standard (unless you’re in antiquities or legal and still-regulated transfer, neither of which are part of income) and online buys MUST go thru FFL. pic.twitter.com/CtPvWvsUwk — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 9, 2019

Gun-control advocates wouldn’t be quite so annoying if they knew what they Hell they were talking about.

Even just a little bit.

OK, so this law already exists, but in combination with due process. Get a psych hold, PO, etc to render ineligible a dangerous person. The new red flag proposal removes any and all due process. pic.twitter.com/xtjxGQRAWx — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 9, 2019

And that sucks.

Apparently recidivism, pattern of reducing penalty for or dismissing altogether charges for felony gun crimes isn’t part of this, despite driving the homicide rate of felonious activity involving an illegally possessed firearm. Also not mentioned: actually following current law. pic.twitter.com/tw3DeAbElL — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 9, 2019

Convenient.

The likelihood that those being polled think this means full-auto firearms is high. That’s the error in using made-up terms. pic.twitter.com/oKL6QB2Plo — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 9, 2019

Which is probably why our good friends in the gun-control movement spend so much time making terms up.

Ban all the guns that go PEW PEW PEW!

