Thinking this ABC/WaPo poll looks a teensy bit … off.

From ABC News:

This ABC News/Washington Post poll was conducted by landline and cellular telephone, Sept. 2-5, 2019, in English and Spanish, among a random national sample of 1,003 adults. Results have a margin of sampling error of 3.5 points, including the design effect. Partisan divisions are 28-24-37 percent, Democrats-Republicans-independents.

Hrm.

Dana Loesch had several thoughts about this particular poll:

Trending

*popcorn*

Gotta love it when people who don’t actually know anything about guns poll others about guns.

Gun-control advocates wouldn’t be quite so annoying if they knew what they Hell they were talking about.

Even just a little bit.

And that sucks.

Convenient.

Which is probably why our good friends in the gun-control movement spend so much time making terms up.

Ban all the guns that go PEW PEW PEW!

Related:

WHOA: Text Peter Strzok sent Lisa Page just 1 DAY after NBC reported Russian close to Putin was source for US intel looks BAD

‘People are DYING!’ Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s WaPo op-ed claiming Ted Cruz uses Chicago as a ‘punching bag’ backfires

Shew! At least no one will shoot their eye out! Warwickshire Police Dept. saves the DAY confiscating these ‘handguns’ and ROFL

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ABC Polldana loeschgun controlguns