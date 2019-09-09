Damn.

To be honest, we hadn’t heard of Rachel Bovard until today BUT having watched her own MSNBC over #Sharpiegate we imagine we are going to hear more and more about her. This is really well done by Rachel, she manages to get all of her stats and facts in while making the media look like total jacka*ses.

And she smiles doing it.

Watch.

That time I told MSNBC that their breathless, days-long coverage of #sharpiegate was dumb. And they didn't know how to respond. pic.twitter.com/R5LMDnaKU2 — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) September 9, 2019

Atta girl, Rachel.

This is why they don’t have anyone from the legit Right on their network. Good job! — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) September 9, 2019

It’s like they really don’t know what to do when anyone A) disagrees with them and B) has done their homework before coming on the show.

Facts are confusing ya’ know.

Super unfair of her.

The truth hurt them — Doug Hagin (@DaleyGator) September 9, 2019

It always hurts liars. True story.

Awesome. Just a little reality is needed there at MSNBC. — politicaljunkdrawer (@politicaljunkd1) September 9, 2019

Good for ’em, right?

Nailed it. They may never invite you on air again. — Robb (@romasan1) September 9, 2019

Probably not.

But at least she made her point THIS time, right?

Heh.

"Media companies that make money off being professional presidential antagonists." pic.twitter.com/Ajo27xtQWT — Will Nye (@willfnye) September 9, 2019

She just NAILED it.

Huzzah.

