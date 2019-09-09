Damn.

To be honest, we hadn’t heard of Rachel Bovard until today BUT having watched her own MSNBC over #Sharpiegate we imagine we are going to hear more and more about her. This is really well done by Rachel, she manages to get all of her stats and facts in while making the media look like total jacka*ses.

And she smiles doing it.

Watch.

Atta girl, Rachel.

It’s like they really don’t know what to do when anyone A) disagrees with them and B) has done their homework before coming on the show.

Facts are confusing ya’ know.

Super unfair of her.

It always hurts liars. True story.

Good for ’em, right?

Probably not.

But at least she made her point THIS time, right?

Heh.

She just NAILED it.

Huzzah.

