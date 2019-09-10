When Norm Macdonald is right he is REALLY right.

Oh, and he’s really funny too but that’s beside the point.

Norm came out swinging to defend his fellow comedian Dave Chappelle from rage-harpies and shriek-monkies who have lost their ability to laugh at anything and everything because they’re far too busy being outraged. Even his fellow comedians …

It’s a tough time to be a comedian in America, true story.

If any of you wish to be a comedian, study "Sticks and Stones", a comedy special from The Peerless One. If you don't consider Chappelle funny, you are wrong. If you are a comedian who does not see that he is the best we have, quit. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) September 9, 2019

‘You are wrong.’

‘Quit.’

Damn, son.

Or so the Germans would have us believe. — matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) September 9, 2019

HA HA HA HA

You're a gentleman and a scholar. — pneumataster (@neontaster) September 9, 2019

He is wise.

And funny as Hell.

Damn straight! 👍 — Kevin Casey (@Barbarous01) September 10, 2019

But Norm, he hurt my feelz. — spongeworthy (@spongeworthy2) September 9, 2019

So many feelers.

All the feelers. 😉

Loved his special, it was cleaver and the subtle jokes in regards to why one thing is acceptable and another isn’t were very clever. Comedy should push boundaries and the best way to get over some of life’s misfortunes and the stress of it is to just laugh hard at it. — Mick (@mikjcal) September 9, 2019

This Mick fellow speaks the truth!

