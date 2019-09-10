CNN dropped another big ‘exclusive’ on Monday, claiming a top operative had been removed from Russia in 2017 because the CIA did not trust Trump.

The office of CIA Director Gina Haspel was quick to contradict their hit piece but it is CNN we’re talking about here, and they’ve never been ones to let facts get in the way of their narrative.

Gosh, this seems so familiar to us for some reason.

Hrm.

Ken Dilanian (NBC) visits Russian source's house on Sept. 8 Jim Scuitto (CNN) writes about Russian Source – falsely blaming Trump – on Sept 9 Dilanian publicizes visit & discloses city on Sept 9 Adam Goldman (NYT) publishes detailed article late Sept 9 Seems like old times… — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) September 10, 2019

Here a leak, there a leak, everywhere a leak-leak.

Yuck, sorry, that sounds gross.

But not entirely inaccurate.

The Fusion GPS Hustle https://t.co/8BEtbKnRBP — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) September 10, 2019

Muh Russia Hokey Pokey — Patrick Poole (@pspoole) September 10, 2019

You put your left foot in, you take your left foot out …

No co-ordination here–no, sirree! — Tony Semeraro (@Redeemed54) September 10, 2019

Nothing to see here, folks.

Nope.

It's dejavu all over again. Gotta be some big news that's about to drop. — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) September 10, 2019

They didn't get the memo, that the old playbook, isn't working any longer. This is not the way to get ahead of what's coming. — SavoffJT (@Grunt1976) September 10, 2019

I think I’ve seen this method play out before…. 🤔 — Matt (@Matt64922193) September 10, 2019

It is vaguely familiar, yes.

Some things never change—only the names change…and they refuse to change their ways..MSN doesn’t make mistakes—right? — Betsy Faske (@BetsyFaske) September 10, 2019

Don’t look at us, we don’t even pretend to understand what the heck is going on.

Also seems like pre-IG-Report-release spin. — mumzie (@spine1692) September 10, 2019

Don’t it?

