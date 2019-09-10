This is … so bad.

SO bad.

We read a lot of horrible things, it’s sort of our bread and butter here at Twitchy, but holy cow, this is just awful.

I've read @jodikantor @mega2e's book 'She Said,' which comes out today It's a triumph & it exposes predators AND enablers That's why asked them if I could post the entire memo Lisa Bloom sent to Harvey Weinstein Please read it & order their book today: https://t.co/cvVuK9cT9a pic.twitter.com/eNpxVRA3ef — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 10, 2019

Wow.

From ‘She Said’:

I feel equipped to help you against the Roses of the world, because I have represented so many of them. They start out as impressive, bold women, but the more one presses for evidence, the weaknesses and lies are revealed. She doesn’t seem to have much going on these days except her rapidly escalating identity as a feminist warrior, which seems to be based entirely on her online rants.

Did we say wow already because WOW.

Lisa Bloom sounds like a seriously evil freakin’ woman.

And we are so reading this book.

The Lisa Bloom apple didn't fall far from the Gloria Allred tree. — pneumataster (@neontaster) September 10, 2019

Despicable. She’s using @HillaryClinton’s “Bimbo Eruptions” strategy to protect and enable a sexual predator. — See Jack Run (@CrackaJackin) September 10, 2019

The only thing surprising here is that ppl think bloom actually cared about anything but herself. — Chitown Mike (@ChitownMike312) September 10, 2019

Holy hell… a person with no soul — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) September 10, 2019

Lisa Bloom is a disgusting being. @rosemcgowan is right. She should be disbarred. Lisa is an embarrassment to women and attorneys. — Ron Waxman 🏳️‍🌈 (@RonWaxman) September 10, 2019

Oh God. Oh GOD. Lisa, what were you thinking? — Jane Slavin (@JaneSlavin) September 10, 2019

Money?

It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a sexually predatory mogul in possession of a good fortune, must be in want of unscrupulous legal counsel. — Holden Lewis (@HoldenL) September 10, 2019

This is so disgusting, and it makes me so sad, because obviously all these tactics are widely and successfully used against those who dare to complain. — Cautiously Optimistic (@desertview5) September 10, 2019

That Lisa Bloom and her mother are self-serving grifters is a surprise? To whom exactly? — dixietoo (@DiXieTwo82) September 10, 2019

Fair point.

