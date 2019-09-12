September 11 came and went with the usual day of mourning, remembrance, tears, crazy people claiming it was an inside job, and of course, our delicate, kind, thoughtful friends on the Left blaming America and President Bush.

They are nothing if not consistent.

The best tweet of the day though came from Robert J. O’Neill. You know, the Navy Seal who actually killed Osama bin Laden.

Admit it.

You just thought, ‘Oh Hell yeah.’

Maybe a fist-pump or two? Unless you’re hate-reading this piece in which case you probably look like you just smelled a fart.

God bless you, Robert. — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) September 12, 2019

Amen.

Thank you, sir. — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) September 12, 2019

How does this tweet make you feel @TamimBinHamad @A_AlAthbah @saifaalthani @ahjh_althani @MBA_AlThani_ Mohammad al Masnad, @QatarEmbassyUSA? Do you feel sad that you couldn’t save Bin Laden one more time? — Imam Mohamad Tawhidi (@Imamofpeace) September 12, 2019

Ouch.

So much ouch.

On behalf of my wife’s best friend from work, who lost her dad 18 yrs ago in the north tower. Thank you. He didn’t work there. He was there for a meeting. Everyone in the meeting escaped except him. He was former Chief of his towns VFD. He stayed to help his brothers. — epcpotown (@epcpotown) September 12, 2019

Wanna see something funny?

Got any sources?? — Luc Vareilles (@LucVareilles) September 12, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA

To be fair, Luc may not have realized it was Robert himself who pulled the trigger.

He is the source douchebag — Michael Rice 🍻 (@MikeRice74) September 12, 2019

What he said.

Rob dropped the 🎤 literally! 👍👍👍 — David Benjamin (@thetoyman1) September 12, 2019

Thank you. — David B. Cohen (@DavidBCohen1) September 12, 2019

That’s exactly what I picture when I hear “Osama bin Laden.” I see a coward hiding behind his wife. That’s why you don’t say “Osama bin Laden” with intensity. You don’t say “Al Qaeda” with intensity. But “the United States of America” —that carries weight. Amirite, @Ilhan? — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) September 12, 2019

Like we said above, Hell yeah.

