It’s almost like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is daring Republicans not to impeach Trump.

No, sorry, it’s more like a double-dog dare.

Watch.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez on potential impeachment inquiry: "I want to see every Republican go on the record and knowingly vote against impeachment of this president knowing his corruption, having it on the record … because this is outrageous to protect the amount of lawlessness." pic.twitter.com/FCGzNeiccI — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 10, 2019

This is outrageous, AOC says.

Funny watching any Democrat talk about an ‘amount of lawlessness.’

Heh.

Rep @AOC asked if worried impeachment would fail in Senate: "if they want to fail it then I want to see every Republican go on the record and knowingly vote against impeachment, knowing his corruption, so that they can have that stain on their careers the rest of their lives." — Alex Moe (@AlexNBCNews) September 10, 2019

We’re sure Republicans are super worried about what will happen to their careers if they do NOT impeach Trump.

Super duper worried even since AOC says so.

Wow.

The Democrats are determined to re-elect Trump whatever it takes. — Scott (@scott_sjm1701) September 10, 2019

They are doing more for his campaign than any other Republican could ever hope to.

She has nice hair. — Nick Paul 🤦🏻‍♂️ (@nickpaul2005) September 10, 2019

You know what? We noticed the same thing … it’s like super shiny.

Just keep going on the crazy train and democrats will lose the momentum pic.twitter.com/BxY77qWCfe — Cincyfella (@Cincyfella) September 10, 2019

They should TOTALLY keep pushing for impeachment.

Totally.

