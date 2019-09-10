It’s almost like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is daring Republicans not to impeach Trump.

No, sorry, it’s more like a double-dog dare.

Watch.

This is outrageous, AOC says.

Funny watching any Democrat talk about an ‘amount of lawlessness.’

Heh.

We’re sure Republicans are super worried about what will happen to their careers if they do NOT impeach Trump.

Super duper worried even since AOC says so.

Wow.

They are doing more for his campaign than any other Republican could ever hope to.

You know what? We noticed the same thing … it’s like super shiny.

They should TOTALLY keep pushing for impeachment.

Totally.

