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Ro Khanna Says Elizabeth Warren’s Ultra-Millionaire Tax is the Ultra-Moral Way to Cancel Student Debt

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:21 AM on July 04, 2026
AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Remember that proposed billionaire tax Democrats just started touting? Well, they’re already talking about expanding it. Democrat Ro Khanna says his party’s money-grabbing should extend not only to billionaires but to millionaires as well. Why? Because confiscating others’ wealth is the moral thing to do.

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Here’s more. (READ)

Of course he’s going to protect his own millions.

Khanna is on the warpath with fellow Democrat and Native American Elizabeth Warren. They’re hoping to claim some multi-millionaire scalps with their scheme. (WATCH)

Oh, you can be sure they’ll be adding more stuff they can ‘pay’ off with this influx of confiscated cash. We’ll also go further in debt in the process.

Posters noticed how Democrats already want to reach into more pockets to buy votes.

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They’ll raise taxes on the middle class and then blame millionaires and billionaires for somehow not ‘paying their fair share.’

Based on past behavior, commenters say Democrats will do none of the things they’re promising.

The gov't already spends more than the $6 trillion it collects in taxes.

- The delusion of her post isn't "what problems gov't can be solved," but what votes they can buy by redistributing wealth to others.= "We can't win on problem solving, raiding the treasury and stealing from others is our only issue."

— Constantly Underfoot (@ConstantUnder) July 3, 2026

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It is not their money to take. If you let them, they will tax every dime everyone earns, not just billionaires. Government does not earn money; they spend money that they take from incomes earned. They will take until there is none left. They are all socialists already. They are not gods that get to decide limits. They are just corrupt people that think they are better than the rest of us.

— Patricia A Watkins (@PWatkins35269) July 3, 2026

Democrats can’t wait to punish people who didn’t go into debt or were responsible and paid off their debt. Per Democrats, it’s just the moral thing to do.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY ELIZABETH WARREN INFLATION SOCIALISM STUDENT LOANS

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