Ro Khanna Says Elizabeth Warren’s Ultra-Millionaire Tax is the Ultra-Moral Way to Cancel Student Debt

Remember that proposed billionaire tax Democrats just started touting? Well, they’re already talking about expanding it. Democrat Ro Khanna says his party’s money-grabbing should extend not only to billionaires but to millionaires as well. Why? Because confiscating others’ wealth is the moral thing to do.

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"the tax should not stop at billionaires, it must reach centimillionaires. The tax has to reach all fortunes $50 million and up" - Ro Khanna pic.twitter.com/Koivnv6GkE — Cernovich (@Cernovich) July 3, 2026

Which means he has a plan to shelter his fortune.



He can then claim it would affect him, therefore, not being a hypocrite while never having to pay a dime in additional taxes. — Tim Conley (@TimConley) July 3, 2026

Of course he’s going to protect his own millions.

Khanna is on the warpath with fellow Democrat and Native American Elizabeth Warren. They’re hoping to claim some multi-millionaire scalps with their scheme. (WATCH)

Khanna is referencing the 'Ultra-Millionaire Tax Act' also championed by Elizabeth Warren.



Here she is describing all of the great things the government could do by taxing wealth over $50M, including:



“Cancelling student loan debt." https://t.co/teaJpfjCTF pic.twitter.com/QdhIIC4sKH — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 3, 2026

Oh, you can be sure they’ll be adding more stuff they can ‘pay’ off with this influx of confiscated cash. We’ll also go further in debt in the process.

Posters noticed how Democrats already want to reach into more pockets to buy votes.

They haven't even tried to implement it yet and they're already expanding it LMAO — Waldrada (@Waldrada) July 3, 2026

First, they came after the billionaires and I said nothing because I was not a billionaire . . . pic.twitter.com/ZrowU8AYsC — Kewgardens (@kewgardens1) July 3, 2026

They keep lowering the threshold. Typical communist / socialist. The big money flees and they go after the middle class.



In my state we have an extra tax on vehicles 100k and above. The way inflation is going, that will be a tax on all vehicles soon enough. — DG 🇺🇸 (@US_1st_Badass) July 3, 2026

that was quick.



And it'll be quick down to $250k joint income, just done quietly. — DaveCoffee ☕ (@DaveCothran) July 3, 2026

They’ll raise taxes on the middle class and then blame millionaires and billionaires for somehow not ‘paying their fair share.’

Based on past behavior, commenters say Democrats will do none of the things they’re promising.

None of the Democrats can explain why they didn’t do all of these wonderful things with the trillions of dollars they have already taxed out of Americans who actually work.



Why should we believe they won’t just waste and embezzle the money they steal from “billionaires”? — Gregorius (@GregoriusLotor) July 3, 2026

The gov't already spends more than the $6 trillion it collects in taxes. - The delusion of her post isn't "what problems gov't can be solved," but what votes they can buy by redistributing wealth to others.= "We can't win on problem solving, raiding the treasury and stealing from others is our only issue." — Constantly Underfoot (@ConstantUnder) July 3, 2026

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It is not their money to take. If you let them, they will tax every dime everyone earns, not just billionaires. Government does not earn money; they spend money that they take from incomes earned. They will take until there is none left. They are all socialists already. They are not gods that get to decide limits. They are just corrupt people that think they are better than the rest of us. — Patricia A Watkins (@PWatkins35269) July 3, 2026

Nice. Cancelling other people's debt by taking earned income from others. — CosmicCrab (@CosmicCrab) July 3, 2026

Democrats can’t wait to punish people who didn’t go into debt or were responsible and paid off their debt. Per Democrats, it’s just the moral thing to do.

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