Rand Paul Calls Out Sketchy Birth Tourism Loophole — BIG Dummy Kinzinger Responds by Trying to Ban AR-15s

In the wake of the Supreme Court ruling about the 14th Amendment, Rand Paul made an important point about birth tourism.

Reminder: “birth tourism” and “surrogacy networks” weren’t a thing when the 14th Amendment was ratified and signed into law. — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 3, 2026

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It's well known, very wealthy Chinese businessmen are having hundreds of babies via surrogates in America, taking them back to China to rear, and when they are grown, they can come back to America and run for public office, vote or have any of the same rights as other Americans. That seems less than ideal.

Were AR15s a thing when the second amendment was? https://t.co/TVae68uMiY — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) July 3, 2026

Leave it to Adam Kinzinger to make things stupid.

Sorry, A-DUMB, people invading our country isn't the same as American citizens defending themselves against unwanted aggressors.

I'm fine with this argument if it means you will be as absolute on the Second Amendment as you are on birthright citizenship. https://t.co/Uq84RdZYBg — Kostas Moros (@MorosKostas) July 3, 2026

Oh, he would never.

Was criticizing the government on Twitter a thing when the first amendment was? https://t.co/o6E5kzaVrl — JB (@jrb528) July 3, 2026

If Adam was around back then, he would have found some other way to complain and be a big crybaby.

https://t.co/nytEsc7GTJ

Were radios, TVs, computers, thumb drives, microphones, or the like "a thing" when the first amendment was? — Jesse Phillips (@MyDumbAlias) July 3, 2026

Were mail in ballots "a thing" when suffrage amendments were. https://t.co/nytEsc7GTJ — Jesse Phillips (@MyDumbAlias) July 3, 2026

Don't expect Adam to understand all that logic.

And Our Founding Fathers said we get to own all the kinds. Is that clear enough?

Yes, dumb*ss.

Jefferson owned Girardoni rifles, which would now be referred to by liberals as an assault weapon.

Semi-automatic, 22 round magazine capable of firing all 22 rounds in less than 60 seconds.

But no one is surprised you're ignorant about American history. https://t.co/b8lklPULth — WearingMyMask (@JonathanAEvers) July 3, 2026

Adam just wants to run his mouth on Twitter. He has no idea what he's talking about.

It's hard to believe sometimes how truly dumb Kinzinger is. The meetings of his fake committee must have been something to behold with all the dumb bastards that were in that group. But his stupidity is stunning. https://t.co/zROJXI7MBx — Rusty Millio (@MillioRusty) July 3, 2026

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Ahhh yes, another moron trying to redirect the purpose of the 2nd amendment. If the government can have it, then the people should be able to have it. That is the line. https://t.co/227DBl1FZ7 — Texanfirst (@TheRealTexHall) July 3, 2026

That seems fair.

Such an ignorant counter point. https://t.co/OtcAvnAH5a — Blue Checked by his Grace (Chunky Muad’Dib)) (@ChunkyTWshngtn) July 3, 2026

Par for the course for Adam.

Cowardly little pissants weren't a thing in 1776 either. https://t.co/g1fbjybqsy — Sean Furey (@SeanFurey8) July 3, 2026

Sure they were! Those were the redcoats. Adam would have fit right in.

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