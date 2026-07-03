Patti LuPone ‘Furious’ After Gay Cruise She’s On Gets Banned From Turkey for...
Radical Reveal: Colorado DSA Candidate Shares Secret Socialist Solution to All of America’...
As Backward as His Ideas: Zohran Mamdani Lectures America from the Wrong Side...
VIP
Taylor & Travis’ Lavish Wedding: Road Closures, Millions to Charity and a Masterclass...
Bill Maher Tells JD Vance He'd Need Subpoena Power in Order to Get...
Ratio-Palooza! Journo Says Military Jets Flying Over DC for America 250 Makes it...
Zohran Lights Up the Sky: Fans Praise Him for 'FREE' Macy’s Fireworks Show...
Ben Ferguson Pointed Out CNN Wasn't Complying With Mamdani's A/C Rule and the...
Cellphone Video Captures the Moment Gunfire Erupts at a Michigan Mall
VIP
Zohran Mamdani's Speech Marking America's 250 Is Exactly What I Expected
Notice Which Network and Anchor Jack Smith Chose to Explain Why His Investigations...
Runaway TDS Update: Rep Doesn't Rule Out Dems Aggressively Investigating Freedom 250
Meteorologist Pours Cold Water on Latest Attempts to Make Summer Heat the Fault...
Thumbnails From Hell: A New Level of Cringe Revealed - The Awful 'Art'...

Rand Paul Calls Out Sketchy Birth Tourism Loophole — BIG Dummy Kinzinger Responds by Trying to Ban AR-15s

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 PM on July 03, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp

In the wake of the Supreme Court ruling about the 14th Amendment, Rand Paul made an important point about birth tourism.

Advertisement

It's well known, very wealthy Chinese businessmen are having hundreds of babies via surrogates in America, taking them back to China to rear, and when they are grown, they can come back to America and run for public office, vote or have any of the same rights as other Americans. That seems less than ideal. 

Leave it to Adam Kinzinger to make things stupid.

Sorry, A-DUMB, people invading our country isn't the same as American citizens defending themselves against unwanted aggressors. 

Oh, he would never.

If Adam was around back then, he would have found some other way to complain and be a big crybaby.

Recommended

Radical Reveal: Colorado DSA Candidate Shares Secret Socialist Solution to All of America’s Problems
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Don't expect Adam to understand all that logic. 

And Our Founding Fathers said we get to own all the kinds. Is that clear enough?

Adam just wants to run his mouth on Twitter. He has no idea what he's talking about.

Advertisement

That seems fair.

Par for the course for Adam. 

Sure they were! Those were the redcoats. Adam would have fit right in.

Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help Twitchy celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICA250 to receive 74% off your membership.

Tags:

RAND PAUL SECOND AMENDMENT SUPREME COURT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Radical Reveal: Colorado DSA Candidate Shares Secret Socialist Solution to All of America’s Problems
Warren Squire
Patti LuPone ‘Furious’ After Gay Cruise She’s On Gets Banned From Turkey for Violating 'Moral Values'
justmindy
Ben Ferguson Pointed Out CNN Wasn't Complying With Mamdani's A/C Rule and the Host Was NOT Happy
Doug P.
As Backward as His Ideas: Zohran Mamdani Lectures America from the Wrong Side of George Washington’s Desk
justmindy
Ratio-Palooza! Journo Says Military Jets Flying Over DC for America 250 Makes it Feel Like the Apocalypse
Doug P.
Taylor & Travis’ Lavish Wedding: Road Closures, Millions to Charity and a Masterclass in Ignoring Envy
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Radical Reveal: Colorado DSA Candidate Shares Secret Socialist Solution to All of America’s Problems Warren Squire
Advertisement