'DNC Spiraling Toward Irrelevance': Biden’s Deputy Campaign Manager Blasts Current DNC Leadership

Rufus Gifford has had a storied career in Democrat politics. Most recently, he was the Deputy Campaign Manager for Joe Biden and the Finance Director for the Harris/Walz Campaign.

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He says the DNC is spiraling toward irrelevance under current leadership. Yikes!

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In a devastating piece, Rufus Gifford, who has held major national campaign fundraising roles for the Democratic Party since 2008, says that under Ken Martin’s leadership, the DNC is “spiraling towards irrelevance,” its staff is losing faith, and there is “no saving… pic.twitter.com/W2Do3wEyv5 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 27, 2026

When you look at his resume and realize he hasn't even been contacted by the current leadership, that's pretty stunning.

For the last year I have been banging my head against the wall. I come at this piece trying to drown out the drama and the noise from the unrelenting stories about DNC . Thrown phones, 2024 autopsies, poor management all get attention but I am going to focus on what I think is most important and what I know best - the money (or lack thereof).

If this guy says things are bad, they are very bad.

Since then I have spent 8 years of my life working directly at the DNC or in lockstep with them – the 2008, 2010, 2012, 2020 and 2024 campaign cycles. Warts and all, I love the place, the work it does and the people I have met there – many of whom are still there - are nothing short of family to me. Today the DNC is spiraling towards irrelevance. I had no horse in the race for DNC chair last year, I like Ken Martin, I like Ben Wikler but I had very much hoped that a marquee name with national relevance and relationships would take the reigns of a party that was floundering. Donald Trump was quickly dismantling so much of what we had built. We needed someone who could meet the moment and fight back. My (admittedly mostly unrealistic) fantasies were Rahm, Kamala, Terry, Hillary, Pete kind of folks.

Obviously, this vacuum in leadership is also what is allowing the Hamas Caucus to take over.

As I said the other day, a good DNC Chairman — or any party chairman for that matter — would have sat at his desk, called over 200 major donors and retired the DNC debt in a matter of days. @TerryMcAuliffe could have done it with his eyes closed. @kenmartin73 is deeply… https://t.co/MIgG6w8U7L — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 27, 2026

Also, Republicans should be able to win in this environment and win big.

There are very few people who’s opinion I trust more in politics than @rufusgifford. So this is a must read. https://t.co/xWT6WkNTim — John Tackeff (@jtackeff) July 27, 2026

how in the name of sweet jesus did this incompetent Ken Martin get selected to run the DNC? did the GOP arrange this? https://t.co/H3895Jwfi5 — Joe Kane (@GolfTilDeath) July 27, 2026

If only the GOP was that conniving.

My gosh. The DNC is an absolute dumpster fire. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 27, 2026

Gifford makes no mention of how Ken Martin has allowed the party to be hijacked by the DSA. No mention of the radicals who are pushing moderate donors away from the party. Why ignore the elephant in the room? — Tali Goldsheft (@TaliGoldsheft) July 27, 2026

It's more like a ticking time bomb.

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And incapable of controlling his temper. Why he has a job still is shocking given reported behavior to employees. It is not even a question how HR departments would react - if for no other reason than fear of legal risk of NOT firing him immediately and escorting from premises. — Gold Royalty (@GoldRoyalty1) July 27, 2026

Seems like that is a problem many Democrats in leadership have. Amy Klobuchar and Katie Porter are reported to be abusive to their staff and underlings as well. That's disturbing.

Ken must go NOW! — malarkey 😎 (@malarkeyfree) July 27, 2026

Popcorn.

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