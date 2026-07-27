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'DNC Spiraling Toward Irrelevance': Biden’s Deputy Campaign Manager Blasts Current DNC Leadership

justmindy
justmindy | 2:10 PM on July 27, 2026
Twitchy Meme

Rufus Gifford has had a storied career in Democrat politics. Most recently, he was the Deputy Campaign Manager for Joe Biden and the Finance Director for the Harris/Walz Campaign. 

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He says the DNC is spiraling toward irrelevance under current leadership. Yikes!

When you look at his resume and realize he hasn't even been contacted by the current leadership, that's pretty stunning. 

For the last year I have been banging my head against the wall.

I come at this piece trying to drown out the drama and the noise from the unrelenting stories about DNC . Thrown phones, 2024 autopsies, poor management all get attention but I am going to focus on what I think is most important and what I know best - the money (or lack thereof). 

If this guy says things are bad, they are very bad.

Since then I have spent 8 years of my life working directly at the DNC or in lockstep with them – the 2008, 2010, 2012, 2020 and 2024 campaign cycles. Warts and all, I love the place, the work it does and the people I have met there – many of whom are still there - are nothing short of family to me.

Today the DNC is spiraling towards irrelevance.

I had no horse in the race for DNC chair last year, I like Ken Martin, I like Ben Wikler but I had very much hoped that a marquee name with national relevance and relationships would take the reigns of a party that was floundering. Donald Trump was quickly dismantling so much of what we had built. We needed someone who could meet the moment and fight back. My (admittedly mostly unrealistic) fantasies were Rahm, Kamala, Terry, Hillary, Pete kind of folks.

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Obviously, this vacuum in leadership is also what is allowing the Hamas Caucus to take over.

Also, Republicans should be able to win in this environment and win big. 

If only the GOP was that conniving. 

It's more like a ticking time bomb.

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Seems like that is a problem many Democrats in leadership have. Amy Klobuchar and Katie Porter are reported to be abusive to their staff and underlings as well. That's disturbing. 

Popcorn. 

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DEMOCRAT PARTY DNC JOE BIDEN REPUBLICAN PARTY

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