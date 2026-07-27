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'Don’t Bill Us Until After the Mid-Terms': DNC’s Desperate Cash-Masking Gambit

justmindy
justmindy | 10:30 AM on July 27, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp

This is very, very bad for the Democrats (and very good for America).

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The DNC is so broke, they are asking vendors not to send their bills until after mid-terms. Why? They have to give reports on fundraising and spending. If they can spend less, that will look less catastrophic. Big money donors don't love to give more money to hemorrhaging organizations. 

Perhaps the constant Jew slander and Israel hate is starting to turn them off. What a concept.

There is more than one way to skin a cat, so this is what the Democrat Party has stooped to.

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It's almost like the AOC wing of the Democrat Party is constantly telling Jews they hate them so Jewish people have decided they must hate their money, as well. That seems fair.

Really makes you wonder.

That's putting a whole bunch of faith in wholly unreliable folks. 

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Also, it seems the entirety of their political platform is 'Free Palestine'. That's not very compelling to Americans concerned with what is happening right here in America. 

Who could have predicted that? 

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2026 ELECTIONS ANTISEMITISM DEMOCRAT PARTY DNC ISRAEL

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