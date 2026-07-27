'Don’t Bill Us Until After the Mid-Terms': DNC’s Desperate Cash-Masking Gambit

This is very, very bad for the Democrats (and very good for America).

NYT: “The Democratic Party is so short on cash that leaders at its headquarters have undertaken a new gambit to mask the severity of the problems: asking vendors not to send bills until after the midterm elections” https://t.co/EDZv6cWHbH — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) July 26, 2026

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The DNC is so broke, they are asking vendors not to send their bills until after mid-terms. Why? They have to give reports on fundraising and spending. If they can spend less, that will look less catastrophic. Big money donors don't love to give more money to hemorrhaging organizations.

Jewish donors account for 50% of the donations that fuel the Democratic Party and its candidates. If you think the anti-Israel and antisemitic rhetoric coming from the socialist entryists in the party isn’t making donors sit back this cycle, you’re wrong. https://t.co/yxGGOQRll9 — Joe Roberts (@Joe_Roberts01) July 27, 2026

Perhaps the constant Jew slander and Israel hate is starting to turn them off. What a concept.

There’s a reason that Dems are having to run illegal foreign donor schemes via ActBlue.



They chose to let toxic far-left activists who hate the party steer their direction. The idea this wouldn’t alienate donors/voters was always a fantasy.



Their entire election strategy… https://t.co/3CvlzDJdQS — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 27, 2026

There is more than one way to skin a cat, so this is what the Democrat Party has stooped to.

So embracing politics organized against the Jews isn’t a money maker? https://t.co/yzse3W0lTe — Melissa Braunstein (@slowhoneybee) July 27, 2026

It's almost like the AOC wing of the Democrat Party is constantly telling Jews they hate them so Jewish people have decided they must hate their money, as well. That seems fair.

Kinda weird how USAID gets shut down and immigrant welfare fraud schemes start getting busted and suddenly the Democrats are running out of money… https://t.co/B3OZsfDbtk — Rufus Firefly (@RufusFirefly24) July 27, 2026

Really makes you wonder.

So the venders have to gamble on them winning the midterms and somehow being able to find the money they owe? That sounds like a bad plan but if the DNC can’t convince anyone to donate to them even with Trump in office they’re not going to suddenly find money after the midterms. https://t.co/Djd1ALbxy5 — takashi I hate everything yamamoto (@drunkenalpaca) July 27, 2026

That's putting a whole bunch of faith in wholly unreliable folks.

This seems bad https://t.co/srYh7i67k3 — Matt DeLuca (@MattDeLuca) July 27, 2026

The combination of ineffective leadership plus the DSA latching onto that has caused for some expensive primaries. It’s a shame there aren’t people running primaries that are effective with realistic policy goals. Feels like burned opportunity and money all around. https://t.co/U5GsE9eSXj — Dave Stein (@DaveSteinSays) July 27, 2026

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Also, it seems the entirety of their political platform is 'Free Palestine'. That's not very compelling to Americans concerned with what is happening right here in America.

Maybe centering your politics around the demonization of Jews and Israel isn't a great tactic. IJS https://t.co/8fA26NHkz2 — Shoshana🦁🌞🇸🇨🪬🇮🇷 (@Shoshana51728) July 27, 2026

Who could have predicted that?

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