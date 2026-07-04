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Zohran Mamdani's Speech Marking America's 250 Is Exactly What I Expected

‘Independence Day 1776’: Revolutionary AI Short Reveals the ‘True Story’ of America’s Break From England

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:14 AM on July 04, 2026

This July Fourth is the 250th anniversary of the United States. Becoming the greatest country on Earth wasn't easy. The Founding Fathers risked life and limb to breathe free. Now the entirely true story of America’s split from England can be told thanks to newly discovered historical records and AI-generated video.

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Here’s how it happened. Enjoy 'Independence Day 1776.' (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

USA! USA! USA!

Never has the founding of our country and the struggles and sacrifice of our American ancestors been rendered so truthfully. Posters agree.

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Benjamin Franklin insisted that part be included for historical accuracy’s sake. Thanks, Ben!

Speaking of Ben Franklin, the man’s a national treasure.

Thankfully, not Don Lemon.

‘Badgers? We don't need no stinkin' badgers!’ Oh yes, we do!

It all seems so unreal, but it’s not.

Ok, it is. Independence Day 1776, as you’ve surmised, is just a cheeky riff on Roland Emmerich’s 1994 alien-invasion summer blockbuster, 'Independence Day.' Commenters say the homage below is awesome.

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He sure is.

Still, posters say the short's depiction of George Washington was spot on.

‘I cannot tell a lie. This film rocked!’ - George Washington.

Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help Twitchy celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICA250 to receive 74% off your membership.

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ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE ENGLAND HISTORY USA VIDEO AMERICA 250

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