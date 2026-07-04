‘Independence Day 1776’: Revolutionary AI Short Reveals the ‘True Story’ of America’s Break From England

This July Fourth is the 250th anniversary of the United States. Becoming the greatest country on Earth wasn't easy. The Founding Fathers risked life and limb to breathe free. Now the entirely true story of America’s split from England can be told thanks to newly discovered historical records and AI-generated video.

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Here’s how it happened. Enjoy 'Independence Day 1776.' (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Everything they taught you about July 4th, 1776 is a lie.



The Redcoats weren't soldiers. They were something else.



We recovered the real footage using Utopai 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/v2GFLGQqpW — PJ Ace (@PJaccetturo) July 3, 2026

Who knew the actual events of the Fourth of July. I feel more proud now than I ever have about our nation. Once again, PJ, you continue to outdo yourself. Outstanding. — VoiceoverPete 🔜 Pixel splattering time (@VoiceoverPete) July 3, 2026

USA! USA! USA!

Never has the founding of our country and the struggles and sacrifice of our American ancestors been rendered so truthfully. Posters agree.

This is the greatest and definitely most objectively correct portrayal of our history. — LazySternguard (@LazySternguard) July 4, 2026

thank you for getting the truth out there brother. the people need to know. — srgntpoliteness (@srgntpoliteness) July 3, 2026

The truth WAS out there. Possibly the greatest 4th of July video I’ve ever seen. God bless America!!! 🇺🇸🫡🦅 — EZ American 🇺🇸 (@EZAmericanUSA) July 3, 2026

Benjamin Franklin insisted that part be included for historical accuracy’s sake. Thanks, Ben!

Speaking of Ben Franklin, the man’s a national treasure.

Ben’s map 🤣

We are cooked — Nine Tenths (@MIasisee) July 3, 2026

This is the document we found buried. The script for this film was written on the back, only visible after squeezing lemon on it and lightly baking it in the oven — PJ Ace (@PJaccetturo) July 3, 2026

Thankfully, not Don Lemon.

‘Badgers? We don't need no stinkin' badgers!’ Oh yes, we do!

I had no idea Benjamin Franklin hit the gym that hard or that badgers could get that big, haha. Great video, PJ. Quality work! — ibexdream (@ibexdream) July 3, 2026

Each day we uncover more about our secret history 🦅 — PJ Ace (@PJaccetturo) July 3, 2026

It all seems so unreal, but it’s not.

Ok, it is. Independence Day 1776, as you’ve surmised, is just a cheeky riff on Roland Emmerich’s 1994 alien-invasion summer blockbuster, 'Independence Day.' Commenters say the homage below is awesome.

Here’s my hero. Saved America for the second time. pic.twitter.com/lcpSw3YrK1 — Chain Loader (@Chain_Loader) July 3, 2026

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This guy approves of the big ship cannon scene pic.twitter.com/vnIJpFTTX1 — Shakespeare’sHead 🇺🇸 (@in_minin23762) July 3, 2026

@RandyRRQuaid still saving America — Xaden Ryan (@XadenRyan) July 3, 2026

He sure is.

Still, posters say the short's depiction of George Washington was spot on.

This is always how I've imagined George Washington. pic.twitter.com/fDO3miPpdV — Brisology (@brisology) July 3, 2026

‘I cannot tell a lie. This film rocked!’ - George Washington.

Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help Twitchy celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust.

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