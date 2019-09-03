Stop the presses!

Americans own a lot of guns! RIGHT?! OMG! A country where the inherent right to bear arms is recognized has a whole lot of arms in it …

Whoda thunk it?

Americans make up less than 5% of the world’s population, yet they own roughly 45% of all the world’s privately held firearms. https://t.co/JvD4Qu3ers — Vox (@voxdotcom) September 1, 2019

From Vox:

This has become an American routine: After every mass shooting, the debate over guns and gun violence starts up once again. Maybe some bills get introduced. Critics respond with concerns that the government is trying to take away their guns. The debate stalls. So even as America continues experiencing levels of gun violence unrivaled in the rest of the developed world, nothing happens — no laws are passed by Congress, nothing significant is done to try to prevent the next horror. So why is it that for all the outrage and mourning with every mass shooting, nothing seems to change? To understand that, it’s important to grasp not just the stunning statistics about gun ownership and gun violence in the United States, but America’s unique relationship with guns — unlike that of any other developed country — and how it plays out in our politics to ensure, seemingly against all odds, that our culture and laws continue to drive the routine gun violence that marks American life.

Blame the guns!

Guns BAD!

Dana Loesch dropped them … like it’s hot. Too much? They’re not all golden, folks. 😉

We also have the majority of the liberty. https://t.co/R0sxyrphZw — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 3, 2019

Dana really should learn to express herself. Heh.

“God made men, but Sam Colt made them equal.” — MementoMāori 💀 (@MementoMaori) September 3, 2019

4 times as many people die from second hand smoke every year than gun related homicides. I never see anyone raging over this. And it's simply because violence sells, which is ratings for the media. They don't care about people, just the money they can get from people. — Geronimo Falcon (@theZackFalcon) September 3, 2019

Sadly there is more truth to this tweet than we’d like to admit.

Violence sells.

Hey @voxdotcom, do you even freedom bro? — I Yam What I Yam (@Nvr4Get91101) September 3, 2019

Maybe self protection is the reason why this place is where everyone else is trying to break into??????? — George McGuire (@GeoMcGuire) September 3, 2019

Maaaaaaybe.

I asked Vox why gun ownership was so low in China. I received no answer. — Roman Griffen (@RomanGriffen) September 3, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA

Ok, so that shouldn’t be funny but it is.

God bless the U.S.A — Bandit (@justgoodliving) September 3, 2019

Amen.

Related:

‘Stick to sound science’: Ryan Maue’s fact-filled thread challenging those lazily blaming #Dorian on climate change is EPIC

‘Isn’t that YOUR JOB?!’ AOC’s thread complaining about the immigration system BITES her right in the backside

‘TERRIBLY unfair’: Jonathan Chait takes Ben Penn’s story that made Leif Olson ‘resign’ APART in surprising thread