With all of the chaos in the reporting around Hurricane Dorian, Ryan Maue’s thread on the science behind hurricanes versus the rhetoric of climate change is a breath of fresh air. He doesn’t come out and slam climate change so much as he makes the case that it’s not so easy to connect the dots and blame the hurricane on it.

What he said.

Trending

But they don’t know what is causing it.

Speculation.

Fitting a trend.

The more you know.

Dorian is clearly Trump’s fault. Duh.

It’s the New York Times so we’re going to say no.

WE’RE ALL GOING TO DIE.

Because he says so.

Sooooo many people desperately need to read this thread.

Related:

‘Isn’t that YOUR JOB?!’ AOC’s thread complaining about the immigration system BITES her right in the backside

‘TERRIBLY unfair’: Jonathan Chait takes Ben Penn’s story that made Leif Olson ‘resign’ APART in surprising thread

‘Repugnant CHILD’: Bloomberg’s Ben Penn’s terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad day just keeps getting WORSE (screenshot)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Climate changeDorianhurricaneRyan Maue