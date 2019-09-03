Gotta admit, things sure were less stupid around here when AOC was on vacation.

Since she’s been back … we’ve been busy.

Which when you think about it is a good thing what with job security and stuff but man, it’s like during her time away she practiced being annoying and dense because her tweets are worse than ever.

Look at this nonsense:

Some anti-immigrant folks like to say: “We’re not against immigration, we’re against “illegal” immigration.” If that were true, then we would make documented immigration easy & safe. But each & every day, this administration is grinding legal, documented immigration to a halt. https://t.co/1YOimdaCK8 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 3, 2019

Anti-immigrant folks.

Really?

So asking people to pay a fee and looking for the best applicants is somehow anti-immigrant?

Alrighty then.

About 1/2 of all the cases I see at work are immigration related. Many are people who‘ve been on the path to citizenship for years. Steps that are supposed to be ~30 days are taking up to a year. Some, like work authorizations, are so delayed they’re forcing people out of jobs. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 3, 2019

Because the system is broken, and it has been for DECADES.

This is not anything the Trump administration created and everything the Obama administration ignored.

But you know, orange man bad or something.

If people were actually concerned about undocumented people, the clear solution would be to offer documentation. It’s safer & secure for everyone. But there is no “law & order” in an immigration system of sheer chaos, where rules change every day for the sole goal of exclusion. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 3, 2019

Yes, AOC is onto everyone who opposes illegal immigration. It’s all just a smokescreen to exclude people.

You know that face you make when your new puppy is chewing on something and you’re not sure if it’s something he’s supposed to be chewing on? Yup, just made that face.

Isn't it your job to create the "law" that will bring "order" to the chaos. For once we agree. We need to simplify the process and have reasonable criteria. — Jeff Lindner (@Madimae849) September 3, 2019

This is your job. Not the President. Pass laws that make legal immigration easier. Oh, wait, then how would you scare people into voting for the Democrat President if you actually fixed immigration? — PrettyLieb (@prettylieb) September 3, 2019

Can you get any dumber AOC? — Milo™ (@chasbottom) September 3, 2019

Yes, yes she can.

Scary ain’t it?

Looool says someone who could put forward a bill to simplify it… But then you can't take to Twitter to whine about it… 😂https://t.co/98BuoNKigP — angry libertarian NPC (@mattatat138) September 3, 2019

It’s almost like she doesn’t really know what she’s supposed to do in her job.

Almost … ha, we made a funny.

Related:

‘TERRIBLY unfair’: Jonathan Chait takes Ben Penn’s story that made Leif Olson ‘resign’ APART in surprising thread

‘Repugnant CHILD’: Bloomberg’s Ben Penn’s terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad day just keeps getting WORSE (screenshot)

‘You ruined a man’s LIFE’: Bloomberg’s Ben Penn defends himself and his reporting on Leif Olson, makes things WORSE