Gotta admit, things sure were less stupid around here when AOC was on vacation.

Since she’s been back … we’ve been busy.

Which when you think about it is a good thing what with job security and stuff but man, it’s like during her time away she practiced being annoying and dense because her tweets are worse than ever.

Look at this nonsense:

Anti-immigrant folks.

Really?

So asking people to pay a fee and looking for the best applicants is somehow anti-immigrant?

Alrighty then.

Because the system is broken, and it has been for DECADES.

This is not anything the Trump administration created and everything the Obama administration ignored.

But you know, orange man bad or something.

Yes, AOC is onto everyone who opposes illegal immigration. It’s all just a smokescreen to exclude people.

You know that face you make when your new puppy is chewing on something and you’re not sure if it’s something he’s supposed to be chewing on? Yup, just made that face.

Yes, yes she can.

Scary ain’t it?

It’s almost like she doesn’t really know what she’s supposed to do in her job.

Almost … ha, we made a funny.

