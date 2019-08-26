Ron Perlman tries so hard.

No wonder he got locked …

Notice we can’t show you the Perlman tweet Dana is responding to because Twitter removed it for violating the Twitter rules.

Sweeter than Yoohoo.

Ron, this is bad. The dudes are social liberals and fiscal libertarians. They fund cancer research, medical centers, and the arts. We can disagree with others without forgetting that we’re all human. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 23, 2019

Ron responded.

All the good deeds there are can’t replace the lives lost that come with peddling agents of death for profit. https://t.co/3u83SXkCI0 — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) August 23, 2019

Huh?

Whatever you got to tell yourself to justify garbage tweets like this, Ron. pic.twitter.com/fEBDZIEpnE — MIKE BRESLIN’S POINTLESS TWEETS (@mikebreslin815) August 23, 2019

That’s exactly how I felt after paying to see your movie. — josephhendrix (@josephhendrix) August 24, 2019

Cant you just see love oozing from the pores of the Left? — T. Duck (@T_Ducki) August 24, 2019

They are totes the party of love and tolerance. Yup.

David Koch literally (yay, literally!) saved thousands if not millions of lives but that’s not enough? We get that Ron has some sort of pathetic agenda here and he’s trying really hard to pretend his tweet wasn’t a dumpster fire of awful but c’mon Hellboy.

Sigh.

I don’t “peddle agents of death for profit,” Ron. https://t.co/X8ovsjyd5t — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 23, 2019

But Ron probably felt a tad emasculated by Dana so he was trying to save face?

Who knows, but he was locked for it.

Color us shocked.

Look, if some of you are this insistent on cheering (or wishing for) people’s death as a substitute for disagreement on issues, have it your way — but you forfeit any credibility to dictate the means of self defense to the rest of us. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 23, 2019

True story.

