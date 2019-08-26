The Bulwark’s publisher, Sarah Longwell, took time out of her busy schedule of judging and trying to shame Conservatives and other members of the Right who aren’t willing to support a Democrat to dunk on Trump to write a ridiculous thread about why she suddenly supports Joe Walsh.

These people have zero shame.

Today Joe Walsh announced he’s going to primary President Trump for the GOP nomination. Walsh wasn’t on my radar in 2010, but if he had been I would have hated him. He was a canary in the coal mine for where the Republican Party was headed, which culminated in Trump’s election — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) August 25, 2019

in 2016 and the full capitulation of the GOP that followed. I’ve worried for a long time that there might be no way back for the Republican Party or the conservative movement. Trump has laid bare a rot in the party that many didn’t see. I didn’t see. But it gives me some measure — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) August 25, 2019

Raise your hand if you just rolled your eyes … a lot.

of hope to see @WalshFreedom stand up to challenge Trump. Because while I don’t think the things he’s said in the past can just be wiped away by an apology (by a long shot), he represents what a path forward is going to have to look like for many conservatives. — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) August 25, 2019

Wow.

And no.

There must be a moment when the spell breaks. The rationalizations stop. And there is a clear-eyed reckoning with who we’ve become and what has been tolerated. Joe Walsh has had such a reckoning. He’s apologized. Accepted responsibility for his words, his role electing Trump. — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) August 25, 2019

Reckoning.

THAT’S adorable.

And we have yet to see ol’ Joe accept responsibility for his actions during the primary and ultimately the 2016 election.

He has repudiated his past words and actions. And now he’s trying to do what he can to fight back. It might not be enough to undo the damage or forgive completely. But if he continues to demonstrate that his apologies are sincere, it seems like he is worthy of consideration. — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) August 25, 2019

Repudiated is just a fancy word for saying he’s super sorry for being a total douche before but he wants everyone to ignore that so he can run for president.

And yeah, no.

Because what Joe Walsh is doing is what we hope every Trump supporter will do, right? Say that their support or even silent toleration of Trump’s racism, incompetence, and bullying was wrong and make an affirmative decision to refuse to allow it to go any further. — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) August 25, 2019

THEY STILL THINK THEY’RE SMARTER THAN ALL TRUMP SUPPORTERS.

This is not how you convince people, Sarah. Seriously.

I appreciate those who are willing to challenge this President, imperfect though they may be, because the fact is, very few have been willing to do so. Even those who know it’s necessary and the right thing to do. — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) August 25, 2019

Because you know, she’s perfect.

Both @GovBillWeld and @WalshFreedom face overwhelming odds. But they deserve respect for being willing to stand up and take on President Trump directly. Joe Walsh will have to earn true forgiveness for his past words. — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) August 25, 2019

Nope, sorry, respect is EARNED.

But I for one am willing to give him a chance to do that and not discount him out of hand. And running against Trump in the Republican primary is a pretty good way to demonstrate his conviction. https://t.co/cekQffEPZt. — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) August 25, 2019

Yeah … no.

lmao you people will take any grifter as long as he says "orange man bad" — 16 Handle$ fan accou (@BasedKashiBar) August 25, 2019

He won't even get on a ballot. — JWF (@JammieWF) August 26, 2019

The enemy of my enemy is my friend — Northern Prancer (@mrtstur) August 25, 2019

And that’s what’s really going on here, folks.

