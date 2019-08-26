Maybe Dem Representative John Garamendi out of California (we know) missed it but there was no Russia collusion …

Ok, he didn’t miss it but he certainly hopes the people who support him did.

At this point, we almost feel sorry for anyone so desperate to be relevant they have to keep pushing the Russia/Putin/Trump paranoia.

Then again, he is a Democrat.

Dem Rep. Warns Trump Against Call to Re-Admit Russia to G7: ‘What Does Putin Have Over This President?’https://t.co/v83qhxMZ2H — Mediaite (@Mediaite) August 26, 2019

And notice, CNN feeds this nonsense.

Glenn Greenwald dropped the hammer on them both:

Robert Mueller spent two years investigating, armed with subpoena power & proof he was willing to prosecute. He didn't even hint that Putin "had something" over Trump. Yet Dem officials still feel feel to peddle this deranged & dangerous blackmail conspiracy theory. Pitiful: https://t.co/kMRsTzZiuD — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 26, 2019

It’s all they have and yes, it’s pitiful.

The idea that Putin controls Trump and the U.S. Government through hidden blackmail power is as deranged, mindless, stupid, and unhinged as anything Alex Jones has ever advocated. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 26, 2019

Ouch.

But a fair point. The same people who screeched about how dangerous Alex Jones is with his conspiracy theories are more than happy to go on CNN and share their own.

As Glenn said, that’s just pitiful.

There was never accountability for those in the media who peddled this deranged conspiracy — to this day they continue to claim they were right all along — which is why prominent officials continue to peddle it, without any apparent embarrassment https://t.co/QxBhrdb3UQ — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) August 26, 2019

There never seem to be any consequences for our good, delicate, friends on the Left and in the media.

Must be nice.

The loonies are running out of material to put down Trump, so, they resort to cockamamie theories. — Devi (@kam_devi) August 26, 2019

Cockamamie is a word we don’t use enough anymore.

And so fitting for 2019.

Related:

‘C’mon, is she really that DUMB?!’ Dan Bongino has AOC’s ‘superpower’ all figured out and it’s PERFECT

DELICIOUS! People food editor’s thread about how he made that ‘deep fried bbq chicken deep dish quesadilla pizza’ is EPIC

‘It’s THEIR RULES!’ Erick Erickson shows media NO MERCY for all their whining about Trump team ‘ruining their lives’