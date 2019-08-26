Poor Ron Perlman can’t catch a break. It’s like his stunning bravery is all for naught. He didn’t have a parade thrown in his honor after revealing that he’d peed on his own hand before shaking Harvey Weinstein’s. Can you believe it?

And then yesterday, he informed his Twitter followers that he’d been punished with a 12-hour suspension over a tweet referencing the Koch brothers:

For the record, this was Perlman’s “tweet referencing the Koch brothers”:

Ron was just trying to call out fascism, you guys.

