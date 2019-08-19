As Twitchy readers know, Ted Cruz really and truly lit the New York Times up for switching their mantra from ‘Russia, Russia, Russia’ to ‘racism, racism, racism.’ The good senator’s point was pretty simple in that the media (and that does include the NYT) should focus on reporting actual NEWS and not a narrative.

John Harwood for whatever reason got his britches all sorts of bunched up:

no, that’s not what the editor said https://t.co/yR6hevmwaJ — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) August 19, 2019

John. Dude. Walk away.

That's kind of Trump-level crazy from Cruz. — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) August 19, 2019

Oh, good, it’s WaPo’s token conservative. And hey, if anyone knows crazy, it’s Jenn.

Guess you could say Ted went OFF:

Harwood—whose angry partisanship was so bad he got NBC fired from hosting 2016 GOP debates—reflexively defends NYT. But w/ ZERO facts, ZERO analysis: he simply asserts (w/ apologies to Orwell) “Oceania was at war with Eastasia. Oceania had always been at war with Eastasia.” 1/x https://t.co/7XUCsivInn — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 19, 2019

Note, Ted quote-tweeted a thread which may or may not open up a spacetime continuum, we’ll keep you posted.

A real “journalist” (rather than a propagandist) might analyze the transcript, see what the Editor said, have a fleeting concern w/ journalistic ethics. Not Harwood. We must defend the Old Grey Lady. My Tweets linked to actual transcript, encouraged you to read for yourself. 2/x https://t.co/8KegcZjsaw — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 19, 2019

Real journalist.

That’s adorable.

Sort of like government intelligence.

E.g., NYT: ““One reason we all signed off on The 1619 Project [explained below] and made it so ambitious and expansive was TO TEACH OUR READERS TO THINK A LITTLE BIT MORE LIKE THAT.” Does that sound like news? Or editorial? (Remember, this was the “News” Editor.) 3/x https://t.co/xpXXOhaDLR — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 19, 2019

It sounds like they want to reshape our history to make the country look like a racist crap-hole so the Democrats actually have something to campaign on.

What is the 1619 project? In NYT’s words: “It aims to REFRAME OUR COUNTRY’S HISTORY, understanding 1619 as OUR TRUE FOUNDING, and placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of black Americans at the very center of the STORY WE TELL ourselves about who we are.” 4/x https://t.co/iTLNZcafyN — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 19, 2019

Reframe. Reshape.

The Editor continued: “Race in the next year…is going to be a huge part of the American story. And I mean, race in terms of not only African Americans and their relationship w/ Donald Trump, but Latinos & immigration.” So, he’s explicit that this is the political narrative. 5/x https://t.co/NvAAKRKBE7 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 19, 2019

They can’t hurt Trump with Russia so now they want to hurt him by rewriting our history.

Boy, this is just pathetic.

Now, will Harwood engage w/ the transcript, actual facts? More to the point, WILL THE NYT (AND THE MSM) COVER THIS SHAMEFUL, OPENLY MANIPULATIVE “TOWN HALL” AS AN ACTUAL NEWS STORY & report on the facts? Or will they just say “these are not the droids you’re looking for”? 6/x https://t.co/5DzmZ1lXjb — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 19, 2019

Gold star for the sick Star Wars reference.

And we doubt Harwood will engage with anything factual, it would go against everything he knows.

