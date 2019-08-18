Texas Sen. Ted Cruz believes the New York Times making a calculated shift from “covering” the Russia collusion narrative to “covering” the “racism” of President Donald Trump says a lot about where journalism stands in 2019 America.

He says the agenda-driven coverage of President Trump that they admitted at their employee town hall last week is scandalous.

Cruz called out the publication for being blinded by their hatred for President Trump and for stoking racial tensions through their admittedly agenda-driven stories.

