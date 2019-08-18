Texas Sen. Ted Cruz believes the New York Times making a calculated shift from “covering” the Russia collusion narrative to “covering” the “racism” of President Donald Trump says a lot about where journalism stands in 2019 America.

He says the agenda-driven coverage of President Trump that they admitted at their employee town hall last week is scandalous.

There was a time when journalists covered “news.” The NYT has given up on even pretending anymore. Today, they are Pravda, a propaganda outlet by liberals, for liberals. These remarks at their “town hall” are a scandal & would be a firing offense at any real journalistic outlet. https://t.co/3xZiABaBYv — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 18, 2019

If you care about journalism, or the First Amendt, READ the transcript. The Editor says (in effect) “for 2 yrs, we covered ‘Russia, Russia, Russia,’ facts be damned; now we’ll scream ‘racism, racism, racism’ for 18 mos, and the rest of the media follow us.” That’s not journalism. https://t.co/TPkpB0DjNj — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 18, 2019

Cruz called out the publication for being blinded by their hatred for President Trump and for stoking racial tensions through their admittedly agenda-driven stories.

The NYT is destroying itself w/ Trump hatred. And it’s ultimately bad for freedom of the press when “journalists” openly revel in being partisan propagandists. When our Nation is so tribalised that each side has their own “news” & “facts” and we don’t even talk to each other. https://t.co/pH2GIcEAYg — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 18, 2019

It’s also deeply cynical—at a time when racial tensions are raw, for the NYT to be deliberately stoking the fires of racial tension & hatred. Ironically, their approach is the obverse of their original headline (before they succumbed to the mob): “NYT Urges Racism Vs Unity.” https://t.co/Pyuzdhd1PP — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 18, 2019

