Norm Macdonald’s tweet (joke?) about Jeffrey Epstein definitely had people on Twitter ‘thinking’. Granted, most of the thinking was centered around whether or not Norm’s tweet was accurate and furthered the ‘conspiracy theory’ debate, but it was still a good discussion as far as Twitter is concerned.

Usually, a comedian tells a joke and people either laugh or they get mad, but this turned into more of a ‘what is he really saying here’ sort of conversation.

See for yourself.

Man is a coin.

So spend him.

No? Fine, we’ll leave the jokes up to Norm.

Although this sounds sorta deep for a joke.

Trending

Da da DAAAAH!

Whoa.

True story.

There it is!

This is just like Deep Thoughts With Jack Handy … nailed it.

Related:

‘You are one smart cookie’! Sharyl Attkisson makes TPM’s Josh Marshall look like a TOOL in brutal back and forth

‘Thank you, NEXT!’ John Brennan lectures Americans on who we need to elect in 2020 and WHOA NELLY that’s some BACKFIRE

‘Not as clueless as SOME’: Sean Spicier tweets about Epstein (Clinton), Chris ‘Fredo’ Cuomo, and Beto and TALK about a meltdown

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: EpsteinNorm MacDonald