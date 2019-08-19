Norm Macdonald’s tweet (joke?) about Jeffrey Epstein definitely had people on Twitter ‘thinking’. Granted, most of the thinking was centered around whether or not Norm’s tweet was accurate and furthered the ‘conspiracy theory’ debate, but it was still a good discussion as far as Twitter is concerned.

Usually, a comedian tells a joke and people either laugh or they get mad, but this turned into more of a ‘what is he really saying here’ sort of conversation.

See for yourself.

a man is a coin, no obverse without reverse. If you like, remember Jeff Epstein as monster, destroying lives with a wicked nonchalance. But, for me , I will remember him as the man who killed Jeff Epstein. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) August 19, 2019

Man is a coin.

So spend him.

No? Fine, we’ll leave the jokes up to Norm.

Although this sounds sorta deep for a joke.

Explain to the folks at home who Jeff Epstein is Norm — Denlesks (@Denlesks) August 19, 2019

Or did he? — josh (@JoshLeCash) August 19, 2019

Da da DAAAAH!

Kind of like Hitler. The only human Hitler ever killed was Hitler. The other millions were killed by those unwilling to say no to Hitler. — Monte L. (@mczumas) August 19, 2019

Whoa.

M night shamylan is jealous of that twist ending — Matthew Maughan (@Maughanathon) August 19, 2019

True story.

Ehh, allegedly. pic.twitter.com/eUocaEOtbs — Devil in a blue dress (@craig_lasseigne) August 19, 2019

This is very Jack Handy-ish. — Joseph Massey (@jmasseypoet) August 19, 2019

There it is!

This is just like Deep Thoughts With Jack Handy … nailed it.

