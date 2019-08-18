After the week Democrats have had, between Epstein, Fredo and other chaos, we knew (@sean_spicier) would have a thing or two to tweet about everything, so we checked his timeline and as usual, it was a buffet of hilarious. His tweets STILL freak out the masses because so many of them think he’s the real Sean Spicer.

Even after all of these YEARS.

We suppose we’re not dealing with the brightest crayons in the box but you’d think by now they’d have figured out they’re being ‘spicied’. Luckily they’re all far too angry to actually pay attention to who they’re screeching at …

Like his tweet on Christmas.

Iâ€™ll get back with you pic.twitter.com/88OwxXFgB8 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 18, 2019

Huh?

And then Beto …

I didnâ€™t know thereâ€™d be a test pic.twitter.com/N9CEo5G1pC — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 15, 2019

So ANGRY over such a fairly harmless tweet. Imagine how tiring it must be to go through life this mad all of the time.

And of course, Fredo:

Not as clueless as some pic.twitter.com/eyBnusUTum — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 14, 2019

Oh, the IRONY of someone who’s been fooled by a parody calling that parody clueless.

Got the quotes part right pic.twitter.com/4hgJtJBkbX — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 13, 2019

Did he say seaman?

Actually I was about to get the urban dictionary pic.twitter.com/8dD6hLC8TX — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 13, 2019

If you have to explain your dig it was a fail.

Just sayin’.

They try SO hard.

And now Epstein.

This is BS…I didnâ€™t want to get suicided before Trump pic.twitter.com/WolwzEbFNA — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 12, 2019

Someone wanna tell ‘Deb’?

Didnâ€™t say it was a foolproof plan pic.twitter.com/fBWvvdl7Sg — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 12, 2019

Ooh, you know they mean business when they spell ass like ‘azz’.

Was it Saint Petersburg? pic.twitter.com/phDyBYTaRk — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 12, 2019

HA!

And now, we’re dead.

I like conspiracy theories better anyway pic.twitter.com/er5mcXTBHE — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 10, 2019

You know Michelle here is a blast at birthday parties.

Throwing in a couple of ‘singles’:

Someoneâ€™s been watching MSNBC pic.twitter.com/m5ZrtcsJs1 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 9, 2019

It’s all they do, other than watch CNN and yell at parody accounts on Twitter.

Oh yea…I can see the pattern pic.twitter.com/egnj1M54zC — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 8, 2019

HOO boy.

Youâ€™re right, I should have capitalized it pic.twitter.com/AvTicUhd0J — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 8, 2019

Never. Gets. Old.

