Would someone pretty please check to see if Hell froze over because we agree with Bill Maher. Ok, so even a broken clock is right twice a day but wow …

Bill called the anti-Israel boycott movement a ‘bullsh*t purity test’ for Democrats, among other things.

Watch.

People who want to appear woke but who slept through history class.

Very shallow thinking.

Damn.

WATCH: Bill Maher rails against anti-Israel boycott movement: "A bullshit purity test" for Democrats https://t.co/Q4dWeo1Tms pic.twitter.com/4ehrekMhiN — The Hill (@thehill) August 17, 2019

From The Hill:

Maher drew applause in studio on his HBO show after declaring the boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) movement supported by some congressional Democrats “a bullshit purity test by people who want to appear woke but actually slept through history class.” “It’s predicated on this notion, I think — it’s very shallow thinking — that the Jews in Israel, mostly white, and the Palestinians are browner, so they must be innocent and correct, and the Jews must be wrong. As if the occupation came right out of the blue, that this completely peaceful people found themselves occupied,” he said.

Double damn.

Mehdi Hasan got a little cranky with Bill:

Maher rails against BDS, Palestinians, and Omar/Tlaib with an all-white panel featuring no Palestinians, no Arabs, no Muslims, no people of colour. “Liberal” Maher. https://t.co/MNMIWhBMdK — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) August 17, 2019

Also, Maher makes a cheap gag about ‘woke’ people who ‘slept through history’ class but seems to think the Intifadas (which he can’t pronounce and which happened in the late 80s and early 2000s) preceded the occupation (which began in 1967). — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) August 17, 2019

Oh, no! A comedian made a joke? The horror.

And then Rashida Tlaib herself jumped into the fray:

Maybe folks should boycott his show. I am tired of folks discrediting a form of speech that is centered on equality and freedom. This is exactly how they tried to discredit & stop the boycott to stand up against the apartheid in S. Africa. It didn't work then and it won't now. https://t.co/Oa49ZVfrVN — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 17, 2019

BOYCOTT ANYONE WHO DISAGREES WITH HER!

Holy crap.

This woman is just awful. Sorry, there is no other way to say it … awful.

Silence all those who disagree seems awfully facist of you my dear. — Anastasia Beaverhausen🍸 (@KathyPoteau) August 18, 2019

Maybe you should tone down your anti-semitism. You are a liar. — Anam Cara (@TaraMarie8118) August 18, 2019

Boycott Bill's free speech for my free speech. ….why am I not surprised? — Stiles Bitchley ✫✫ (@WeWhoDieSaluteU) August 18, 2019

Trying to gain validity by constantly bringing up SA won’t work for you. — CageyBee (@CageyBee33) August 18, 2019

Seriously, I don't even know anyone that does. Stop, just stop, the American People aren't buying what you are selling Rashida quite the contrary most people are sick of you and the #FraudSquad chaos and the rest of the democrat America haters, you know it, we know it. Over it — Katie m (@CovfefeKatie) August 17, 2019

I see that Tlaib has responded, but all that I see in "her" response is nonsense. Is my Twitter broken? Am I having a stroke? Or, is "she" just an evil, inept clown? — ⍺-Юлизт (@alphajuIiet) August 18, 2019

Evil, inept clown works for her.

I think maybe you should stop boycotting everything you disagree with. That's part of the reason you weren't welcome in Israel….just saying — Teresa Keefer (@TKeeferAuthor) August 18, 2019

Go figure.

Y'all really hate people who have differing opinions. Why don't you ask to go on his show and make your case? — Rad (@radical1979) August 18, 2019

BDS has nothing to do with equality and justice for the Palestinians, neither of which you care about. It is simply a racist movement, to vilify and ultimately, destroy, the Jewish state (Israel). That’s what you care about! — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) August 18, 2019

And we're tired of folks claiming a tactic disguised as a "form of speech" is centered on equality and freedom when it is financed and run by the Palestinian National and Islamic Forces (a coalition of 12 major designated terror orgs incl Hamas, PFLP and PIJ). https://t.co/LYQkyCPzdw — The Mossad: Elite Parody Division (@TheMossadIL) August 18, 2019

Boom.

Bill Maher came out against using support for an antisemitic movement as a purity test. Again, he didn’t even demand no Dem support it, but just not require it. Major online lefties are still going nuts on him and accusing him of being a bigot for it. Insane and revealing. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) August 18, 2019

Tlaib suggested a boycott against Maher for that position because she’s obviously very concerned about protecting unpopular speech. Apparently support for Anti-Semitic movement = free speech, but disagreeing w antisemitic movement = unacceptable speech that deserves a boycott. pic.twitter.com/a1CxsTKSzE — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) August 18, 2019

Remember that the next time they tell you that their advocacy for BDS is about protecting speech. As @SethAMandel likes to say, the anti-Semitism is the point. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) August 18, 2019

Rashida has truly had a terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad week … and she did it all on her own.

Related:

Just going to leave this here –> Rashida Tlaib gets the ‘distracted boyfriend meme’ treatment ANNND we’re officially dead now

Don’t pick on those anti-Semites! Molly Jong-Fast is super cranky with Republicans for caring about Israel and Jews

WHOA: Sexual assault charges against Don Lemon NOW more substantiated than any brought against Kavanaugh