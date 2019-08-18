Would someone pretty please check to see if Hell froze over because we agree with Bill Maher. Ok, so even a broken clock is right twice a day but wow …

Bill called the anti-Israel boycott movement a ‘bullsh*t purity test’ for Democrats, among other things.

Watch.

People who want to appear woke but who slept through history class.

Very shallow thinking.

Damn.

From The Hill:

Maher drew applause in studio on his HBO show after declaring the boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) movement supported by some congressional Democrats “a bullshit purity test by people who want to appear woke but actually slept through history class.”

“It’s predicated on this notion, I think — it’s very shallow thinking — that the Jews in Israel, mostly white, and the Palestinians are browner, so they must be innocent and correct, and the Jews must be wrong. As if the occupation came right out of the blue, that this completely peaceful people found themselves occupied,” he said.

Double damn.

Mehdi Hasan got a little cranky with Bill:

Oh, no! A comedian made a joke? The horror.

Trending

And then Rashida Tlaib herself jumped into the fray:

BOYCOTT ANYONE WHO DISAGREES WITH HER!

Holy crap.

This woman is just awful. Sorry, there is no other way to say it … awful.

Evil, inept clown works for her.

Go figure.

Boom.

Rashida has truly had a terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad week … and she did it all on her own.

Related:

Just going to leave this here –> Rashida Tlaib gets the ‘distracted boyfriend meme’ treatment ANNND we’re officially dead now

Don’t pick on those anti-Semites! Molly Jong-Fast is super cranky with Republicans for caring about Israel and Jews

WHOA: Sexual assault charges against Don Lemon NOW more substantiated than any brought against Kavanaugh

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bill MaherDemocratsIsraelRashida Tlaib