You know a story has really gone ‘viral’ when you see it getting the distracted boyfriend meme treatment.

I’m just going to leave this here pic.twitter.com/GZ22P5gGz1 — Ashley StClair 🇺🇸 (@stclairashley) August 16, 2019

Sums up Rashida Tlaib using her own grandmother to play politics over the Israel ban pretty well, doncha think? First, she makes a stink about seeing her and then when Israel says ok she suddenly doesn’t want to go anymore. In our field we see a lot of people step on rakes but wow, this was an exceptionally BAD misstep for Rashida.

Chef’s kiss even.

I'll see your meme and raise you… pic.twitter.com/PQ4JBWUIub — Dianny 🇺🇸 (@DiannyRants) August 16, 2019

Ha!

Hahahahaha I can’t stand this girls views but this is the best meme out there Brett — #RESISTANCE MELODY. #JK (@thecalimelody) August 16, 2019

Even the Resistance thinks this is funny.

Well-played.

Everytime I think this meme will die, it just shows up gloriously in my feed. — Vic-Triol (@Vic_Triol) August 16, 2019

It is truly the meme that keeps on meme’ing.

I want proof that she even HAS an elderly grandma — 🌷Ѡąƨƙɛƪωɛɛ🐰Ɯѧßβiȶ 🌷and 7 others (@WaskelweeWabbit) August 16, 2019

She wanted to pick figs with her and stuff.

Until she didn’t.

*adjusts tinfoil*

