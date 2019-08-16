You know a story has really gone ‘viral’ when you see it getting the distracted boyfriend meme treatment.
I'm just going to leave this here
— Ashley StClair 🇺🇸 (@stclairashley) August 16, 2019
Sums up Rashida Tlaib using her own grandmother to play politics over the Israel ban pretty well, doncha think? First, she makes a stink about seeing her and then when Israel says ok she suddenly doesn’t want to go anymore. In our field we see a lot of people step on rakes but wow, this was an exceptionally BAD misstep for Rashida.
A++++++++++++++
— Deebs (@DeebsFLA) August 16, 2019
Chef’s kiss even.
I'll see your meme and raise you… pic.twitter.com/PQ4JBWUIub
— Dianny 🇺🇸 (@DiannyRants) August 16, 2019
Ha!
Hahahahaha I can’t stand this girls views but this is the best meme out there Brett
— #RESISTANCE MELODY. #JK (@thecalimelody) August 16, 2019
Even the Resistance thinks this is funny.
Well-played.
Everytime I think this meme will die, it just shows up gloriously in my feed.
— Vic-Triol (@Vic_Triol) August 16, 2019
It is truly the meme that keeps on meme’ing.
I want proof that she even HAS an elderly grandma
— 🌷Ѡąƨƙɛƪωɛɛ🐰Ɯѧßβiȶ 🌷and 7 others (@WaskelweeWabbit) August 16, 2019
She wanted to pick figs with her and stuff.
Until she didn’t.
*adjusts tinfoil*
