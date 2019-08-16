We get it, Beto’s 2020 campaign is SERIOUSLY tanking but his rhetoric over the past couple of weeks has just reeked of desperation. Granted, this guy was never the brightest crayon in the box anyway, but sound bytes like this one just don’t play well.

Even to batsh*t, emotional Lefties.

When we allow this country to be defined along lines of race, ethnicity, and religion, the end of that road is the end of this idea of America. If at this moment we do not wake up to this threat, then we, as a country, will die in our sleep. pic.twitter.com/xQ8lqBYOFu — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 15, 2019

And he tweeted this like it was a good one.

*smh*

This would’ve only been better if Beto was wearing his ‘costume’.

Kimberley Strassel nailed him:

In which Ever More Over The Top Beto lectures on "ethical and moral" boundaries. https://t.co/HDzaHihlOc — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) August 15, 2019

I'm still waiting for Beto to up his game — which, in Beto's case, probably just means standing on taller furniture. pic.twitter.com/i8SfPX44uM — D.G. Knickerbocker (@DGKnickerbocke1) August 15, 2019

Dude, we are so glad he stopped doing that. It was just gnarly.

I'm so glad he's nowhere close to ever being president. — Kaliel2000 (@BoysRBack888) August 15, 2019

I'm sorry, but this guy is a wacko. Just say no to more Beto. — Redding (@dsredding) August 15, 2019

Die in our sleep??? And they said Trump's inauguration speech was dark — Dan Alden ⭐⭐⭐ (@DanAlden73) August 15, 2019

Right?

Wow he is really messing this up for people who depend on identity politics as their source of power….dramatic irony is lost on him. — Doni Wilson (@donimariewilson) August 15, 2019

It’s awesome.

The only thing missing is a fright wig and a big red nose. — Larry MacInnis (@caper2guy) August 15, 2019

And there it is.

0.0%

