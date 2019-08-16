When 185k people ‘like’ a thread as ridiculous as this from Dylan you know it’s time to weep for this country.

Full transparency, we have no idea who Dylan is and we probably wouldn’t care if he hadn’t written such a silly thread after the Philadelphia shooting.

Take a gander.

What does this have to do with the a-hole in Philadelphia shooting a bunch of cops? Is he saying a good guy with a gun should have protected the cops?

This is just an odd take.

If that 60-year-old social studies teacher is trained to carry yes, they could prevent a school shooting.

And now the video game dig.

You know that face you make when you can’t decide if you should watch ‘Rick and Morty’ or ‘Lucifer’ reruns? Yeah, just made that face.

Trending

That’ll teach people!

Literally (we know, you love that word) none of the tweets in his thread actually mean anything … but hey, if this makes him feel somehow tougher then more power to him.

Don’t ask, we’re not entirely sure Dylan himself knows.

There it is.

‘You old bag.’

Yeah, he’s a charmer.

Of course, you knew that already since Twitter bestowed their ‘yup, they’re a douchebag’ blue checkmark upon him.

Related:

‘Her hatred for Israel overwhelms her love for her grandmother’: Israeli interior minister brutally calls Rashida Tlaib OUT

‘And there was much rejoicing!’ AOC vows NOT to go to Israel until all members of Congress are allowed and ROFL

Dissing grams to OWN the cons! Even though Rashida Tlaib was granted entrance to Israel she WON’T GO because reasons

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Dylangun controlguns