Sounds like Don Lemon could be in a world of hurt.
Witness corroborates Don Lemon sexual assault claims https://t.co/E42glp9ON3
— J. Arthur Bloom (@j_arthur_bloom) August 16, 2019
From Fox News:
The former boss of a bartender who earlier this week filed an explosive lawsuit against CNN host Don Lemon, accusing the newsman of a strange, sexually charged assault, told Fox News he witnessed the incident and corroborated his onetime employee’s claim.
In an exclusive interview, George Gounelas, who managed Dustin Hice at the Old Stove Pub in July of 2018, detailed what allegedly occurred on the night of the bizarre encounter at Murf’s Backstreet Tavern, which is located in the prestigious Hamptons area east of New York City. Gounelas is named in the suit filed by Hice.
Lemon, through CNN, has vehemently denied Hice’s allegations.
Interesting.
The sexual assault claims against Don Lemon are now more substantiated than any of the ones against Justice Kavanaugh
— J. Arthur Bloom (@j_arthur_bloom) August 16, 2019
Considering none of Christine Blasey-Ford’s claims could be substantiated that’s a good point.
So unlike Blasey-Ford, the witness actually confirms their story.
We must believe!
— Dodgers4Life (@Dodgers4L) August 16, 2019
Isn’t that how this works?
Well, hard to think of a lower bar to get over
— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 16, 2019
So @donlemon offers a 6 figure settlement to Hice for something that didn’t happen?
— WSCP1 #DECLAS #SpyGate (@WSCP1) August 16, 2019
Wait, what?
Exactly. Should’ve paid up. pic.twitter.com/G9FBAH0s3o
— Klejdys (@klejdys) August 16, 2019
Whoa boy.
*popcorn*
Wonder what @ReliableSources thinks of all this?
— Tina Marie (@McSpareMe) August 16, 2019
Good question.
Related:
OMG are they serious?! WaPo ‘white knighting’ for CNN is the most 2019 media thing EVER and we can’t stop laughing
OWNED –> Kimberley Strassel mocks Beto’s latest over-the-top, creepy rhetoric and boy HOWDY does she have his number
What a BS take: Blue-check DBAG pens lame thread dissing ‘good guys with guns’ and it does NOT go well for him