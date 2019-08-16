Awww, poor CNN. They helped create an angry, divisive, even violent environment and NOW they don’t know how to deal with their own karma.

Yeah, they’ll have to forgive us if our ‘give a crap about poor CNN’ is broken.

And watching the Washington Post all but white knight for them is the most 2019 media thing ever:

From WaPo:

“We are living in a time where journalists are being confronted with orchestrated provocations on Sunday afternoons while out with their families, and shakedowns from people looking to make a quick buck,” the executive said. “All because of where they work and their commitment to holding those in power accountable. License to do so is being given from the highest levels of office in the country. It is dangerous, and it is wrong.”

CNN has come in for frequent criticism from Trump as “fake news” and an “enemy of the people.” In October, a Florida man, Cesar Sayoc, sent inoperative mail bombs to prominent Democrats and to CNN’s office in New York, prompting evacuation of its building. Sayoc, whose attorneys described him as an obsessive Trump follower who is mentally ill, was sentenced last week to 20 years in prison.

Notice they leave out how divisive and nasty CNN has been but what else would you expect from WaPo?

Oh yeah, those poor CNN pundits.

Other than to defend Cuomo? Pretty sure they have not.

Right? That’s a win!

It would be sad if it weren’t so damn hilarious.

